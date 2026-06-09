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Penn State Cut Ties With First Recruit Of Matt Campbell Era Over NIL Dispute

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Kamran Ahmad

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Jun 9, 2026 | 12:23 PM EDT

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Penn State Cut Ties With First Recruit Of Matt Campbell Era Over NIL Dispute

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Kamran Ahmad

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Jun 9, 2026 | 12:23 PM EDT

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Just three months back, Penn State’s recruiting class was almost empty since the previous head coach, James Franklin, flipped several players to Virginia Tech. That’s when a little-known, 3-star recruit from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, trusted Matt Campbell’s development and sealed his commitment to Penn State, becoming the first player to do so for the new head coach. Sadly, that jubilance has an expiry date.

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As per Penn State insider Sean Fitz, the Happy Valley program has decided to “part ways” with Semajay Robinson. The decision comes after Matt Campbell’s camp refused to match Virginia’s NIL offer for Semajay Robinson, where the 3-star cornerback has now landed. PSU’s prominent recruiting X account, ‘PSU recruiting,’ also reported that the NIL disagreement was the primary reason for Semajay’s flip to Virginia.

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“Matt Campbell and the staff decided to drop Semajay Robinson. PSU chose not to match Virginia NIL offer,” the account reported on X. “At the end of the day, a CFB program is now a business, so it’s smart not to overpay players you don’t think are worth certain values.”

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Kamran Ahmad

1,699 Articles

Kamran Ahmad is a College Football writer at EssentiallySports, covering rising stars on the Rookie Watch Desk and financial trends on the NCAA NIL Desk. He keeps a close eye on FBS programs to identify the game’s next breakout talents. This year, Arch Manning tops his list, though he’s also bullish on Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin. Kamran views football’s progression system as one of the most effective in sports and sees playoff expansion as a key step toward deeper, more competitive seasons. Among his notable coverage are stories on Travis Hunter’s path to the Heisman, critical Week 1 matchups such as Clemson vs. LSU, and exclusive insights into players’ decisions and career milestones. Kamran’s work blends player evaluation, program analysis, and NIL developments, offering readers a forward-looking perspective on the future stars of college football.

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