Penn State DE Sounds Off as Matt Campbell Loses Defensive Coach to SEC Powerhouse

ByAmeek Abdullah Jamal

Dec 23, 2025 | 9:19 PM EST

Penn State DE Sounds Off as Matt Campbell Loses Defensive Coach to SEC Powerhouse

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

One of the biggest coaching carousel of the week is the University of South Carolina has officially hired Deion Barnes from Penn State to be their new defensive ends/outside linebackers coach. The move caught attention quickly, especially in Big Ten circles, and it hasn’t been well received by the Penn State fan base, especially for the Penn State DE.

On December 25th, Penn State defensive end, Dani Dennis, hopped onto X and let his frustration out after Matt Campbell gave up Deion Barnes: ” We really let the best D-line coach in the country leave.”

