Transfer Portal Rumor: $3M Offer to Beau Pribula Already Made by Big Ten Powerhouse

After a dislocated ankle injury marred Beau Pribula’s 2025 season, the Missouri quarterback is reportedly entering the portal. Moments after the news broke out, the 6’2 “, 212-pound QB had already earned the interest of a major two-time national championship-winning program.

On Thursday, Beau Pribula announced his intention to enter the portal. Shortly after, rumors surfaced that Penn State had offered him a $3 million offer. So far, there is no official confirmation regarding this, and it remains mere speculation. However, given Pribula’s football journey, Penn State’s interest in him won’t be much of a stretch.

Sitting out two years behind Drew Allar, Pribula worked on his development under the watchful eye of the then-head coach James Franklin. Redshirting his freshman year, he earned the ‘Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week’ honor against Central Michigan. The following season, he battled for the starting position but lost to Allar. Although he couldn’t win the QB1 gig, his impact on the roster was immense. Drawing from his dual-threat abilities, he threw four touchdowns on 21 passes for 149 yards and sprinted for another six touchdowns.

Although Franklin is no longer there, under Matt Campbell’s leadership, the Pennsylvania native might help the program regain its national-caliber prowess.

Before sustaining the injury against Vanderbilt, Pribula led Missouri to a 6-1 record, throwing for 1,941 yards and 11 touchdowns.

This is a developing story…