4-Star QB Keegan Croucher’s New College Football Frontrunner Confirmed After Final 3 Announcement

Bagging around 18 college offers, which include powerhouses such as Michigan, Class of 2027 quarterback Keegan Croucher has revealed his sweet three picks. The four-star target chipped in 2,052 yards and 20 touchdowns in his freshman campaign, leading Cheshire Academy to a Class C state runner-up finish. Naturally, there is interest, and while the final commitment is still some time away, the quarterback has trimmed his list down.

James Franklin’s Nittany Lions are leading the charge in Croucher’s list. The recruitment is led by quarterbacks coach Danny O’Brien, and offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki is heavily involved as well, who helped land Class of 2026 4-star QB Troy Huhn last year. The elite target bags the No. 10 rank as a quarterback in the Class of 2027, according to Rivals Industry Ranking.

“It is definitely incredible. This is not where I thought I would be. We are very grateful for this,” Croucher told The Times Union earlier this year. “I can’t thank my parents, my family, my coaches, and God enough for the situation that I am in.” That’s not it; Keegan Croucher is a baseball standout as well.

So, what is it about James Franklin’s roster? “He builds the offense around the quarterback,” said Keegan Croucher per Hayes Fawcett. “I’ve been there four times now, and I know a lot of people in the program. I’m in constant contact with them as well. It is also only a four-hour drive from my hometown.”

So, that home proximity might be another asset in favor of Penn State. As per On3’s prediction machinery, the Nittany Lions lead the charge with 35.0%. He is clearly among the top priorities at the University Park and will be in attendance as the Lions face off against Indiana on November 8.

As for Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss Rebels, they are coming off in the second spot. “Their track record of quarterback development, combined with NFL experience in the room,” as Simmons put it, is what’s delectable to the 2027 QB target. The coaching staff, including Charlie Weis Jr. and Joe Judge, along with the head coach, has made a long-lasting impression on Keegan Croucher. He is impressed with their offensive machinery. “They jumped out right away. I really like their offense a lot. The coaching staff is awesome. They have a top offense every year,” he said, per Fawcett.

Last year, Jaxson Dart became the first Ole Miss QB to be named first-team All-SEC since Eli Manning in 2003. Presently, Croucher has been to the Rebels’ campus twice and plans his third visit to Grove this fall to witness the clash against the Garret Nussmeier-led offense.

Dan Lanning is also on Keegan Croucher’s list

Though the Ducks sit eagerly in the third spot, don’t let it fool you that Dan Lanning’s momentum is edged out by James Franklin’s Nittany Lions. Oregon’s offensive coordinator Will Stein has a locked chemistry with the Class of 2027 recruit target. “Stein’s background as a former quarterback, along with the up-tempo, dynamic offense he runs, has Croucher’s attention, too,” as On3’s Chad Simmons put it. Another factor is the head coach and his talent-packed recruiting spree.

Not just on the recruiting front, their 2025 NFL Draft stock broke the program record for selections in a single year. Ten players to the draft. “Proof is in the pudding, right?” Lanning had said per GoDucks. Former Ducks QB Bo Nix and Dillon Gabriels made it to the top of the Heisman trophy voting.

And Croucher was taking detailed notes. “The offense speaks for itself. What they’ve been able to do at the quarterback position is amazing,” Croucher said to Hayes Fawcett. “Oregon always brings in a top recruiting class year in year out. I’ve only been there once, but while I was there it was incredible to see everything they have to offer.” So, when is his next stop in Eugene? He will be present during the face-off against the USC Trojans in late November.