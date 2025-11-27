Penn State Freshman Makes Tough James Franklin Admission, Revealing True Dynamics With Terry Smith

Players are the ones who are most affected by a coaching change. In PSU’s case, a host of recruits were left in limbo after James Franklin was fired. But Terry Smith stabilised the situation by giving them more responsibility and bringing them into the fold. Koby Howard, the freshman Wide receiver, opened up on all this after his recent exploits in the 37-10 win over Nebraska.

Koby Howard is growing in leaps and bounds as the next best thing in PSU’s offensive scheme. It all became clear as he featured on the Locked On Nittany Lions Nov 27 episode. Talking about life after James Franklin, he said, “It’s been tough having my head coach fired. The one who recruited me here, I’m glad that he gave me the opportunity, and has gotten the job at Virginia Tech. And I hope he does well. But yeah, it’s been a tough year. But at the end of the day, I got my opportunity now and just focus on going up against Rutgers.”

Howard arrived at Penn State as a four-star prospect and a priority recruit for James Franklin. He impressed Franklin in the preseason camp, garnering the ultimate praise as someone who could burn his redshirt. But with Franklin gone, his future became uncertain. However, he didn’t give up and kept putting in the yards with his “dawg” Tyseer Denmark. He improved on his blocking and the understanding of Andy Kotelnicki’s offensive scheme. The hard work showed in his recent games as he completed a 31-yard reception against Nebraska.

“I wouldn’t say that things changed with Coach Terry. Like I said, I had to work on some things at this Big 10 level, and then whenever they felt like I was ready, they threw me out there,” he continued. Terry Smith has unlocked the potential of the players at his disposal. He simplified the playbook and gave more freedom to his players. He has promoted the youngsters and helped them grow. Ethan Grunkemeyer, with his 91.7% completion rate against Nebraska, is a live example. While Koby Howard and Tyseer Denmark’s rise showcases the effect he has on the team.

Moreover, his methods have yielded results as he gave OSU a scare and almost snuck a win away from Indiana. He has successfully revived the Nittany Lions and is 2-3 in his time at the helm of PSU. After their win over Nebraska, it became even more apparent.

Terry Smith grows into fan favourite for Penn State HC role

Fans at Beaver Stadium couldn’t hold back their excitement after Penn State’s 37-10 win over Nebraska, loudly chanting “Hire Terry Smith”. Smith has the Nittany Lions on a roll, restoring a broken locker room and rallying support from both players and alumni. The decision-makers are now considering him for the full-time role because he has provided steady leadership during a rough season and built strong trust throughout the program. Key players like Ethan Grunkemeyer have openly voiced their hope that Smith stays, believing he could keep them at the top in years to come.

Interestingly, even he is ready to take the next step. “I was always ready to be a head coach,” Penn State interim HC Terry Smith said. “I was a head coach for 12 years in high school. It’s a different level, but leading men is leading men. Coaching is coaching. It’s no different than when I worked for Matt Rhule as a receivers coach. I came here for James Franklin; I went to DB coach. Coaching is coaching. I went from taking DBs, a DB history here at Penn State that we didn’t put DBs in the NFL, to now, we’re one of the top in the country. Coaching is coaching.”

Terry Smith joined Penn State in 2014, right after James Franklin’s arrival. Since then, he quickly made his mark as the DB coach, transforming the unit into the nation’s best. Notably, in 2017, Smith’s cornerbacks, Christian Campbell and Grant Haley, earned Big Ten honors. Moreover, as a recruiter, Smith broke barriers, signing key Philadelphia talent in 2021. His strong Penn State ties show in every move he makes.

Even as interim head coach, he addressed gaps, like boosting the pass rush after early-season struggles. Ultimately, Smith’s experience, eye for talent, and steady influence have shaped the program’s growth at every level.