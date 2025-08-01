Penn State, James Franklin Make Sneaky Move to Flip Oregon’s 5-Star Commit – Report

James Franklin is out on a mission, and this time, the target is Eugene. Penn State’s 2026 recruiting trail is heating up in true Nittany Lion fashion. They’ve already landed 25 commits, climbing solidly into the top 15 nationally. The finger-snapping highlights? Grabbing top offensive tackle Marlen Bright and edge rusher Tyson Harley during the Fourth of July weekend. But now, Penn State has also made it clear they’re hot on the heels of Oregon commit Immanuel Iheanacho.

The 6-foot-7, 350-pound five-star tackle out of Maryland was a major prize in the 2026 cycle, eventually pledging to Oregon after official visits at LSU, Auburn, and Penn State itself. This guy is no ordinary recruit. Iheanacho is ESPN’s No. 2 offensive tackle in the 2026 cycle and ranked No. 13 overall nationally. When he dropped the news live on “The Pat McAfee Show,” it sent shockwaves through the college football world and firmly put Oregon on the map. But let’s face it, this is the CFB world, and we are just living in it.

The Nittany Lions made a strong push, drawn by Iheanacho’s versatility and immense potential to dominate up front. It wasn’t just a recruiting visit; on June 13th, it was a full-court press. And now Dan Lannning is biting his nails. “Blessed to have received an official offer from Penn State University!” Iheanacho writes on X. Oregon had lost some key offensive line pledges earlier in the cycle. That includes standout Kodi Greene, and they missed out on top tackle Jackson Cantwell. Iheanacho’s arrival reverses that trend, giving the Ducks a bona fide blue-chip lineman who can dominate up front and play multiple positions on the line.

His ability to be an elite run blocker with position versatility means he could see early playing time. The connection with Coach Dan Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry was also a big factor for Iheanacho. But what makes Penn State’s pull a bit risky? It’s how much they leaned into the advantages they had, especially location. Eugene, Oregon, is a long haul, but Penn State is just a quick three-hour drive from Iheanacho’s high school. That means his folks could show up at games without the hassle of cross-country flights.

Iheanacho himself appreciated that, even saying Penn State showed him a clear path to early playing time. The Nittany Lions painted a picture where he could be a foundational piece early on. The proximity gave that extra “family-friendly” vibe. Though Iheanacho ultimately chose the Ducks, this pursuit underscores Penn State’s willingness to chase big fish and secure top-end talent, no matter how steep the competition. It also highlights their strategic eye on players who could immediately impact the line of scrimmage. Though the Ducks got the prize, Penn State’s hustle on Iheanacho keeps fans hopeful that Franklin’s team will land the next marquee recruit just around the corner.

Tank Jones’ arrival lights a fire under Immanuel Iheanacho

Immanuel Iheanacho was genuinely fired up and hyped when fellow 5-star recruit Anthony “Tank” Jones committed to the Oregon Ducks. Iheanacho is already a key cornerstone of Oregon’s 2026 recruiting class. He took to social media showing his excitement right after hearing the news. After one of his workouts, he posted a video from the weight room where he exclaimed he was “lit,” and enthusiastically shouted, “It’s Tank Jones to the Ducks! Sco Ducks!”

Jones’s pledge elevated Oregon’s recruiting class, which was already featuring premier talents like Iheanacho himself, safety Jett Washington, and tight end Kendre Harrison. With Jones joining in, the Ducks matched Alabama by holding four five-star recruits in the 2026 cycle. And guess what? Oregon jumped into the top 8 nationally per 247Sports rankings.

Iheanacho and Jones are expected to push each other to higher levels, training together and sharpening their skills against elite competition every day. Fans and commentators alike noted that this isn’t just about stacking stars. It’s about genuine chemistry and a winning environment. Iheanacho’s excitement reflects how the players buy into Oregon’s culture, strength, and conditioning program. And also, the cherry on top is the coaching staff’s ability to develop NFL-ready talent.