Penn State, James Franklin Set to Flip 4-Star DB from B1G Juggernaut, Says Insider

“Penn State’s most likely player prospect that they’re pursuing to flip this cycle.” It’s a twist of fate that might give Michigan a taste of its own medicine. After all, the Wolverines have developed a reputation for flipping top commits from programs like Georgia and Tennessee. Now they might have to fend off a similar move themselves.

So just when the Wolverines thought they’d secured another cornerstone for the future, James Franklin might not be done fighting, or planning to crash the Wolverines’ recruiting party. One prospect is recently gaining traction, and it’s a familiar one for Penn State. The Nittany Lions may already have six defensive backs locked in, but don’t let the numbers fool you. Franklin’s program is still hungry for that one elite game-changer, and they might be looking to swipe one back from a Big Ten rival. According to Locked On Nittany Lions host Zach Seyko, there’s one recent Michigan commit who could still be in play.

The recent commit in question is Dorian Barney. “Carter Meadows and Dorian Barney, they’re in the same group because, well, one, they’re committed to Michigan, but two, Penn State was very much high on their list,” Seyko said. “Penn State made a really good push with Dorian Barney, but things changed. Maybe there were some NIL factors with Michigan there. Barney’s from Eerie, Pennsylvania.” Barney had nearly 50 offers before narrowing his list to Georgia Tech, Mississippi, Texas A&M, Penn State, and Michigan.

“You missed out on Joey O’Brien. You missed out on Kari Adams. Dorian Barney was certainly not a consolation commitment by any means if they were to get that. They valued him just as much as some of those other high-end defensive backs there.” Seyko said. Barney was treated highly during his visit to the program, and he also bonded very well with the coaches. “I do wonder if this is Penn State’s most likely player prospect that they’re pursuing to flip in this cycle,” Seyko concluded.

Standing at 6 feet 1 inch and weighing 180 pounds, Dorian Barney brings both size and versatility to the CB position. He is a top-150 recruit in the 2026 cycle, holds the No. 14 spot among cornerbacks, and is ranked No. 148 nationally, per 247Sports’ composite rankings. He also averaged 5.6 ppg and 5.5 rpg on the hardwood as a freshman per MaxPreps.The numbers and rankings are enough to tell why Penn State is still eying him. If Barney starts to rethink his options and if NIL conversations evolve, Franklin could make a strong case for bringing the Georgia native to the north. However, the program recently landed a strong commitment from a four-star edge rusher.

With an edge-rusher on board, adding Dorian Barney could elevate Penn State’s defense

James Franklin and staff recently added a major piece to their 2026 defensive room with the commitment of four-star edge rusher Tyson Harley. The young prospect is known for his speed and raw athleticism and fits perfectly into Penn State’s defensive puzzle. However, having one big commitment isn’t going to be enough for the Nittany Lions to make a mark next year.

Here comes Dorian Barney. Imagine pairing this elite secondary talent with Harley’s explosiveness. If in the future, the four-star Michigan CB commit decides to flip back to Penn State, Franklin’s squad could be looking at one of the most lethal and balanced defensive classes in the country. Harley sits at 6 feet 3 inches, 220 pounds, and is ranked as the No. 2 player from Washington D.C, which pretty much sums up his credibility. His recruiting rating was 89.71 in 247Sports’ composite system.

But all of this is still hypothetical. What if Barney has already made up his mind and is looking at his future with the Wolverines only? Still, flips are common in the world of college football recruiting, and nothing is truly settled until the final signing day. Things like NIL, program visits, and relationships with coaches and staff play a strong role in recruitment. Now, it’s up to the Nittany Lions to decide whether they want to continue pushing hard to bring Barney back into the fold.