Penn State Makes Interim HC Terry Smith’s Dream Come True After Locker Room Fixes

Penn State might finally have clarity on their next man up. After Nebraska’s 37-10 loss lifted the Nittany Lions out of a slump, fans erupted at Beaver Stadium with chants of “Hire Terry Smith.” The interim coach, who started with three straight losses, has now guided the team to back-to-back wins, building momentum and confidence. So much so that Penn State is formally interviewing him for the permanent role this week.

This is Terry Smith’s moment, as he was pretty confident about being the right man for the job. “I was always ready to be a head coach,” Penn State interim HC Terry Smith said. “I was a head coach for 12 years in high school. It’s a different level, but leading men is leading men. Coaching is coaching. It’s no different than when I worked for Matt Rhule as a receivers coach. I came here for James Franklin; I went to DB coach. Coaching is coaching. I went from taking DBs, a DB history here at Penn State that we didn’t put DBs in the NFL, to now, we’re one of the top in the country. Coaching is coaching.”

When Terry Smith stepped in as Penn State’s interim head coach, he inherited a program in turmoil. The season had begun with promise but quickly unraveled after James Franklin’s departure, compounded by the loss of the team’s three-year starting quarterback. Smith faced the daunting task of steadying a roster shaken by uncertainty, and he’s done more than just stabilize it. He’s earned the full trust of the players, who have rallied behind him in a way that signals he could anchor the program for years to come.

Even before the showdown with Nebraska, the locker room made its support clear. Players had openly endorsed Smith, sending a message that their commitment extended beyond the next game. The Nebraska victory only amplified it. With that, his presence will also help in keeping talented players in the program. “He pulled us out of a dark spot,” linebacker Vega Ioane said. “He’s a great guy who’s led a team full of grown men the right way. He deserves it all.”

Ethan Grunkemeyer weighed in with the same emotions. He also clarified that if Smith were named head coach, he would seriously consider staying. And after watching the roster’s reactions, it’s likely many others feel the same. That alone is a win for Smith as an interim head coach.

Smith has been in the program since 2014, shortly after they got James Franklin from Vanderbilt. In his first season with the team, their defense finished second in total defense, eighth in scoring, and second in pass efficiency. Then, in 2017, his starting CBs, Christian Campbell and Grant Haley, earned All-Big Ten honorable mention accolades. Throughout his tenure, he even helped them in recruiting, being the defensive recruiting coordinator and cornerbacks coach.

Back in 2021, they signed their first player from the Philadelphia Public League since 2016 and the first Philadelphia Catholic League player since 2017. All this success highlights how well Terry Smith knows the program and his efforts for it. Even after taking the interim role, he made sure Penn State overcame its loopholes. Against UCLA, they struggled to stop Nico Iamaleava and recorded just five sacks in five games. But in Indiana’s game, they showed up, sacking Fernando Mendoza three times.

On top of that, his ties with Penn State run deep, as Terry Smith’s father graduated from Penn State in 1986, and he even played as a wide receiver in the late 1980s and early 1990s under coach Joe Paterno. No one knows the program’s smallest details better than Smith. So, it’s evident why he thinks he’s the best fit for the program.

With that, he’s also making other moves.

Terry Smith’s honorable move in the Nebraska game

Terry Smith is not just preparing himself for taking up the reins at Penn State but also making sure he honors the legends in the process. During their game against Nebraska, he wore a “409” button on his Penn State jacket as a tribute to Joe Paterno’s 409 career wins, which is the most in FBS history.

After the game, he even talked about his gesture, saying, “The 409, I’ve always acknowledged Joe Paterno. I wouldn’t be here if he hadn’t coached me and taught me, so I’m acknowledging him,” Smith said.

Celebrating Paterno’s legacy makes sense, as this guy turned Penn State’s face in CFB. With 18 bowl victories, he holds the NCAA record for 37 bowl appearances. He was also the first coach to win four major bowls: Rose, Orange, Fiesta, and Sugar at least once.

This move resonated well with the former Penn State community and players. The game draws many lettermen like former QB Michael Robinson, who helped Paterno with the Big Ten title win in 2005. This move will strengthen Smith’s alumni presence, helping Penn State in the future. Now, let’s wait and see if he finally takes up the reins at Penn State or not.