Penn State OL Admits to Feeling “Pressure” Under James Franklin After Terry Smith Makes Frustrations Clear

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Dec 8, 2025 University Park, PA, USA Matt Campbell answers questions from the media after being announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. University Park Beaver Stadium Press Room PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20251208_jcd_bm2_0025

NCAA, College League, USA Football: Penn State Football Head Coach Matt Campbell Introductory press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz Dec 8, 2025 University Park, PA, USA Matt Campbell answers questions from the media after being announced as the Penn State Nittany Lions new head coach during a press conference at the Beaver Stadium Press Room. University Park Beaver Stadium Press Room PA USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20251208_jcd_bm2_0025

The Nittany Lions feel something different under new head coach Matt Campbell. That feeling was missing this past season when they played under James Franklin. During Saturday’s presser, Anthony Donkoh, the Nittany Lions’ starting offensive lineman over the past two seasons, admitted that this renewed sense of purpose has helped the team become more focused.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Whatever pressure we had last year isn’t there. We’re just here to play ball and have fun again,” Donkoh said, as shared by PSU reporter Evan Smith on X. “A lot of guys are just having fun being themselves; there’s no pressure from the coaches, no pressure from the strength staff. You’re not having to worry about somebody breathing down your neck, whether you make a mistake or stress about small things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Last season, Penn State started with a 3-3 record under Franklin, which was a huge drop from their historic 2024 campaign with the first 13-win season in program history.

The day after a 22–21 home loss to Northwestern, the program decided to fire Franklin midseason, creating uncertainty for the players. As a result, Penn State quickly appointed Terry Smith as interim head coach. But after three consecutive losses and a sudden head coaching change, the pressure on the players only intensified.

ADVERTISEMENT

But now, with the steady and experienced hand of Campbell and his staff, Donkoh and his teammates are getting back their fun days. They know their mission and work for the upcoming season, so they are focused on that, staying true to themselves without any extra worry. With such an environment and mental peace, their 2026 season may end their nearly 40-year drought, as they officially won a national title in 1986.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

“We’re going to build championship habits, and we’re going to do it one day at a time,” Campbell said. “That’s going to demand toughness. Mental and physical toughness. Demand discipline at every corner and demand, most importantly, togetherness. Selflessness and togetherness.”

It clearly reflects the Lions’ goal in the upcoming season, which is only winning. But it didn’t change the fact that under Franklin, Penn State had good days too, with a 2016 B1G title, four major bowl game wins, 2024’s first-ever CFP appearance, and six 10-win seasons. Despite the team’s recent issues, Franklin still departed Penn State with a record of 104–45, finishing as the second-winningest coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite that, under Matt Campbell, the staff and players feel a difference. On National Signing Day, PSU’s CBs coach and associate head coach, Terry Smith, clarified that factor, talking about his present role there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Penn State has a factor that was missing during Franklin’s era

The Nittany Lions saw success during James Franklin’s tenure, but Terry Smith didn’t get the recognition he deserved. Starting in 2014 as the CBs coach, Smith knows the program inside out, as he played for them once, and his contribution to the program is immense. That’s the respect he now gets under Campbell.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Indiana at Penn State Nov 8, 2025 University Park, Pennsylvania, USA Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Terry Smith celebrates from the sideline during the third quarter against the Indiana Hoosiers at Beaver Stadium. University Park Beaver Stadium Pennsylvania USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMatthewxO Harenx 20251108_mmd_bm2_708

“Everyone in the building knows that I’m the associate head coach. Under James, that wasn’t clear,” said Smith.

ADVERTISEMENT

Smith and Campbell have known each other for a long time, since they were both high school head coaches. But this responsibility, along with public recognition, only came because Terry Smith earned it. Now he is entering his 13th season with the Lions for more success, reuniting with Campbell.

“He (Terry Smith) knows everything of how this place works,” said new safety coach Deon Broomfield. “When you talk about it from a recruiting standpoint, every coach that you run into on the road, they’re like, ‘Terry’s our guy.'”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with Matt Campbell’s track record and these positive changes at Penn State, it only signals that their 2026 season will unfold as a huge success for them.