Penn State QB With Past Ties to Matt Campbell Speaks Out on College Football Future

As Matt Campbell begins his overhaul of the Penn State roster, his most critical decision may lie with a quarterback he once failed to land. After Drew Allar went down with an injury this season, Ethan Grunkemeyer stepped up and helped the Lions get to the bowl game. Interestingly, before joining Penn State, the quarterback rejected an offer from Matt Campbell at Iowa State.

Grunkemeyer spoke to the media on Wednesday and revealed that his decision regarding his college football future will be made after the Pinstripe Bowl game on December 27, as he’s focused on finishing strong for Penn State.

“Just keeping the momentum going for the guys,” Ethan Grunkemeyer said. “From the past couple of weeks, I feel like we’ve been on a super upward trend. So just keeping on that trajectory. And then, just based on my future, nothing is decided yet. I’m just focused on this game and then making decisions after that.”

In his first three starts for Penn State this season, Grunkemeyer failed to be on the winning side against Iowa, Ohio State, and Indiana. However, the offense showed promise against the Hoosiers, and that eventually translated into wins. At 3-6, the Lions had to win their last three games to ensure a bowl finish. Under interim head coach Terry Smith, they defeated Michigan State, Nebraska, and Rutgers. Up next, Penn State will face Clemson in its bowl game.

While his future decisions remain uncertain, Ethan Grunkemeyer appreciates the multiple qualities Coach Matt Campbell brings to the table, dating back to his time as a four-star prospect who visited Iowa State in 2024. He believes that his early exposure to Campbell and the new offense aligns well with the skill set he continues to develop.

“Since recruiting, I’ve always had a really good impression of him,” said Ethan Grunkemeyer. “I know the culture he’s built at Iowa State, and I really like that from recruiting. And I think it’ll carry over here really well. I like how he handles the program, and I like what he’s about as a coach and as a person.

What stands out is his culture and how he’s developed quarterbacks. Obviously, Brock Purdy. Seeing how he cares for his players always stuck out to me from watching their games in high school, and seeing how he interacts with them. They obviously do some really good stuff on offense. I’m excited about that. I like the type of people they are and how they carry themselves and what they’ve done so far as they’ve come in.”

While the Grunkemeyer’s decision is still pending, Matt Campbell keeps it clean on how important the quarterback is for the program.

Matt Campbell on Ethan Grunkemeyer and the QB position

Matt Campbell, speaking to Josh Pate on December 8, one day after his introduction ceremony, revealed the importance of the quarterback on his roster. He began by addressing Ethan Grunkemeyer, whom he had recruited from high school, and their strong relationship.

“The great thing is we get to meet with Ethan here this week,” Campbell said. “And, you know, we actually recruited him out of high school, and have got a really strong relationship from that beginning process.”

Campbell made it clear that, regardless of who the QB will be, he wants a strong relationship with them and to align with their values to take the Nittany Lions to a whole new level.

“I think, globally, you’ve got to look at our program, and the quarterback piece of it is critical because I still think, whoever is going to be the quarterbacks in our program, they have to be aligned to the head football coach,” said Campbell. “I believe when the quarterback and the head football coach are aligned in their values, how they’re going to lead the locker room, what they’re going to stand for, then I think great things can happen.”

He has decided to plan individual meetings to evaluate which quarterback will be high on the depth chart moving forward.