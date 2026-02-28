3,461-YD Penn State RB Shares Damning Update as Eagles Try Mimicking Saquon Barkley Blueprint

Penn State’s 2025 slide didn’t exactly help its NFL prospects, even its praised running back, Nick Singleton. The NFL scouting camps were expected to boost his stock, but the Nittany Lions’ RB broke his foot at the Senior Bowl, making his draft stretch crucial. With the NFL Combine underway, Singleton made a surprise visit, providing a key update on his injury status.

Nick Singleton traveled to Indianapolis for the Combine on February 28, addressing the media about his return timeline and injury status. “It’s been really good,” Singleton said. “Obviously, I’m upset I’m not really doing anything right now, but at the same time, I’m enjoying the process here. At the Combine, some of my teammates are here. So I’m just enjoying the process.

“Just going through adversity, man,” he said. “Everything’s not going to go your way. You just have to keep your head down, stay humble, and just rally around people who are supporting you. So I’m just enjoying the process and getting better and healthy.”

Singleton was hoping for a 4.3-second, 40-yard dash, which would have turned the heads of the NFL decision-makers, boosting his draft stock. However, injuring the fifth metatarsal in his right foot at Senior Bowl practice took him off the field. He is expected to be out of the boot next week and is unlikely to participate in the Penn State Pro Day next month. Yet, he hopes to be back in the field for the NFL teams’ workout before the draft, which takes place between April 23 and April 25.

It’s a tough stretch for the RB, who was projected as the No. 2 running back in the draft class. The 6-foot-4 RB recorded 3,461 rushing yards throughout his time at Penn State. However, his last season wasn’t as pleasing, as he rushed for only 549 yards for 13 touchdowns on 123 carries. Adding insult to injury, he couldn’t participate in the scouting campaigns.

As the running backs are now crowded with almost 10 RBs among the top 150 prospects, it puts Singleton in a situation to try to convince NFL teams. At this stage, the former Penn State RB is reportedly linked to the Eagles.

The Eagles mimic a familiar path for Nick Singleton

According to ESPN’s Phillies Insider, the Philadelphia Eagles have reportedly met with Penn State RB Nick Singleton at the NFL Combine. It quickly sparked attention, creating buzz that Singleton could be one of their top RB prospects. If this turns out to be true, he could be the second Penn State RB on their 2026 roster.

Saquon Barkley, former Penn State RB, signed with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024, after being selected as the second overall pick for the Giants in the 2018 draft. In 2024, Barkley broke the NFL’s all-time rushing record with 2,504 yards for 13 touchdowns. It was followed by 1,140 yards this past season for seven touchdowns.

Singleton also has the same kind of production at Penn State and could be a great fit for the Eagles. He could sit during his rookie year to learn from the Nittany Lions’ great, Barkley, who’s expected to thrive under the new leadership regime.