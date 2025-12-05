Penn State Turns to HC With $2M Buyout as Pat Kraft Runs Out of Options Amid Terry Smith News

Essentials Inside The Story Penn State focuses on new coaching targets

Deep diving into Penn State's coaching targets

The new head coaching wait gets closer

With top targets dropping off the board, Penn State’s coaching search has shifted from a methodical hunt to a high-pressure pursuit, focusing on a coach who won’t come cheap. Now with few options left, PSU AD Pat Kraft has turned his focus to the Iowa State head coach, and the talk is already intensifying.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Penn State’s search now turns to Matt Campbell, per sources,” wrote The Athletic’s Chris Vannini on Thursday.

While Penn State and Campbell’s camp have been in conversation, his eye-catching run as a head coach has drawn the attention of the PSU AD. Campbell spent the last decade in Ames, compiling a 72-55 record and leading the Cyclones to two Big 12 Title appearances. This track record of success has kept Campbell on the radar of major programs for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

His 2024 squad set a school record with 11 wins, and back in 2020, Iowa State went 8-0 in conference play. It was their first time atop the standings since 1912. In addition, Campbell has produced five of the program’s 12 seasons with eight or more wins, making him the winningest coach in school history. With nearly 23 years of experience, his success has made him a fixture in high-profile coaching rumors.

Campbell has been involved in many head coach searches in the past. Although he received interest from the New York Jets that he declined, he was a finalist for the USC job, which ultimately went to Lincoln Riley. But now, if he takes another coaching job at a Power Conference school, the buyout won’t come cheap.

It’ll cost $2 million just to open the door, as his contract runs through 2032, locking in a $5 million annual salary plus incentive bonuses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, if Campbell doesn’t take the reins at Penn State, there are still other names in the mix. Former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll remains a real possibility, backed by the Pegula family: major PSU donors with deep NFL ties. Moreover, OSU DC Matt Patricia is also hovering in the conversation, along with Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

While the search remains wide open, interim head coach Terry Smith has emerged as a genuine contender for the permanent job, backed strongly by both current players and program alumni. However, that option now narrows for Kraft as he draws interest from other head coach programs.

Penn State faces heat in getting its next head coach

While the Nittany Lions still don’t have a full-time head coach, their interim head coach, Terry Smith, suddenly has options of his own. According to FOX insider Jordan Schultz, Smith is drawing “significant interest” from both Memphis and UConn as each program hunts for a new leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Smith has never been a full-time college head coach, he has spent 12 years on Franklin’s staff and has risen to the position of associate head coach. Here, support for Smith plays a significant role instead of purely relying on the resume. NFL superstar and former Nittany Lion Micah Parsons said if the school has “any common sense,” it would drop the interim tag and hand the keys to Smith.

Then Parsons doubled down on his stance, pointing out that Smith’s connection to Penn State runs deep, dating back to when Parsons was just 14. Now, while Smith checked every box, donors appear to agree. According to On3’s Pete Nakos, influential backers have been pushing for Smith to take over permanently.

Now all this heat lands on AD Pat Kraft’s desk. With other programs circling and internal support overflowing, the question is how long Penn State can wait before someone else decides for them.