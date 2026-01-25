Penn State Under Matt Campbell Turns Upside Down From James Franklin Days

On the recruiting trail, the new PSU head coach, Matt Campbell, is maintaining the Pennsylvania pipeline. That was one hallmark of the James Franklin era in Happy Valley. But the new head coach has something else in store. Campbell’s recruiting strategy is different and suggests PSU could be building a title-winning roster this season.

“Matt Campbell is turning PSU into a national recruiting program,” wrote PSU Recruiting on Saturday.

That comes with Campbell’s coaching staff ties. PSU has coaches from all over the country, including the West Coast, DMV, Midwest, and Northeast. The general recruiting mantra has always been “Win the State” for the Nittany Lions. But now, while PSU’s D-Line coach and run game coordinator, Ikaika Malloe, is targeting the West Coast heavily for defensive linemen, Ryan Clanton has PSU trending for multiple top offensive line recruits from the Midwest.

But PSU’s 2026 roster already includes out-of-state players from both the transfer portal and high school ranks. The list includes LB Tony Rojas from Virginia, QB Rocco Becht from Florida, CB Daryus Dixson from California, WR Koby Howard from Florida, and RB James Peoples from Texas, among others. Bringing in a QB vet like Becht and key pieces on both sides of the ball shows he’s building for elite competition. This has resulted in momentum growing within in-state talent, too.

PSU is back in the mix for five-star RB Kemon Spell and four-star Khalil Taylor. Then local walk-ons like Henry Lustig and D’Antae Sheffey add depth and energy. While Campbell has signed 39 players from the portal, including 23 from Iowa State, his roster retention ability signals that PSU isn’t lacking in depth, despite the mass exodus following Franklin’s firing.

Here, Campbell’s ability to recruit speaks volumes. At Toledo, he became the youngest FBS head coach at just 32 and quickly mastered recruiting the MAC footprint. His 2011 class finished No. 1 in the conference, even before he officially took over. At Iowa State, the approach remained the same, focusing on three-star prospects, yet his teams kept winning.

Matt Campbell built his reputation by finding diamonds, not chasing stars.

Now, PSU’s 2026 class is taking shape under Matt Campbell. With 15 commits, the group currently ranks 16th in the Big Ten, according to On3. That number is expected to rise as Campbell’s coaching ties give Penn State access to talent well beyond its borders. And interestingly, the approach feels different already.

Under James Franklin, the mission was clear from day one: dominate Pennsylvania. He did exactly that, landing the state’s No. 1 prospect in nine of 11 recruiting cycles. Surely, Franklin also recruited nationally by position to fill specific needs, but Campbell’s vision is about casting a wider net and building something new.

In fact, the program gets a huge recruiting opportunity this weekend.

Matt Campbell’s PSU gears up for a big moment

Matt Campbell is ready to make waves on the recruiting trail, even as winter weather threatens the weekend.

“One of the great reasons for being here is that you’re in the most fertile ground for high school football within a six-to-eight-hour radius,” said Campbell at his introductory presser. “Everything will start with building relationships with high school football programs… Nobody is going to attack recruiting more than we are.”

Now the moment has arrived. Despite a snowstorm canceling a few visitors, including five-star running back Kemon Spell, several top prospects made the trip for Penn State’s “Junior Day.” Among the standout visitors was McDonogh product RJ Cruz III, and he came away impressed.

“I would describe the visit as very personable, exciting, and a new, restored love and feeling for Penn State,” said Cruz. “The overall vibes felt like family… With this new staff, I feel that feeling even more.”

Cruz also got one-on-one time with Campbell, who Cruz described as humble and principled, leaving him excited about developing a strong relationship with the program. Other prospects were equally impressed. In-state WR Owen Johnson called the visit “great” and said he learned a lot about PSU’s culture. Then, top OL Kyler Kuhn, a state champion wrestler from Missouri, enjoyed watching the wrestling duals and meeting Campbell in person.

“He just talked about the new direction that Penn State is headed,” said Kuhn. “He is going to turn this program into something different, while also honoring the rich traditions.”

With top prospects already buying in, PSU looks poised to make a statement on the recruiting trail under Campbell.