Penn State WR Reveals Why James Franklin Couldn’t Take Him Away From Terry Smith

In recruiting, head coaches usually close the deal. But one Penn State wideout revealed James Franklin’s pitch wasn’t the separator, but receivers coach Terry Smith was. In a candid confession, Koby Howard explained how Smith’s track record, honesty, and day-to-day plan made Happy Valley feel non-negotiable from the first call to commitment.

“Yeah, Terry, that’s my guy,” Penn State WR Koby Howard said on Landon Tengwall’s College Football Show. “He gave me the opportunity to showcase my talents. Him staying was a good reason why I decided to stay, too. Just having him on my side and things like that. Feel like Terry’s a great coach, and I’m looking forward to the season with him.”

After James Franklin left the program in the middle of the season, the team ended up in the most unstable condition. With no clear leader to lead, former interim head coach Terry Smith took over the charge. First, the transition was tough as he lost against Iowa, but later the team gained momentum under him against Michigan State, Nebraska, and Rutgers. Fans even started chanting “Hire Terry” after their win against the Huskers.

His first move as an interim coach was to keep players focused on the game and transition, making sure that every player understood that expectations were still the same for them. Now, what worked in Koby Howard’s case is Smith’s constant push for him. After taking the interim role, he gave more playing time, which gained his trust.

“First off, I would like to thank my Lord and Savior to be in this position; without him, none of this would be possible,” Howard said on X back in January. “I want to thank Coach Terry Smith for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to showcase my talents this year.”

Last season, Howard recorded seven catches for 133 yards. Despite the modest stats, Terry Smith and the team have shown immense trust in him, and that trust gave him more confidence to return to the team. When Franklin landed at his new destination, he naturally looked back to Happy Valley for talent, making a personal push to bring Howard with him. But despite the history, Howard declined the offer. He realized the grass isn’t always greener on the other side when you already have mentors in your corner.

What adds up to it even more is that three of Penn State’s top receivers, Kyron Hudson, Devonte Ross, and Trebor Pena, are out of eligibility. This makes Howard even more important to the team. Now, the team does have Zay Robinson and Karon Brookins, but Matt Campbell is looking for a tough fight in spring to hand the WR1 position to the players.

While Smith’s presence kept him from packing his bags, Howard also bought into Matt Campbell’s overarching vision. Campbell’s swift decision to elevate Smith proved he understood the locker room’s pulse, convincing Howard that choosing his new regime over Franklin’s offer was the right career move.

“I think that’s an area we feel really confident in because, man, for the last 10 years, that receiver room at Iowa State, that’s been our staple,” Campbell said. “And I know we’re coming to a place where we’ve kind of got to reshape that a little bit and bring that back to life.”

Staying at Happy Valley for Smith turned out to be a good decision for Koby Howard. However, even Smith’s life saw a 360-degree turn after taking over the interim coach’s position.

Terry Smith gets real about his short span at Penn State

Terry Smith has a very good run as interim head coach with Penn State. He took over the program when it was in its most vulnerable state and showed the path to success. He also had to take the heartbreak of losing the head coaching role to Matt Campbell, but even then, that transition meant a lot to him.

Now, Campbell got him on the staff as the cornerbacks coach and also expanded his responsibilities as associate head coach, a role that he already held before James Franklin’s firing. But this time it feels more exciting to take on new duties under Campbell.

“My associate role is different and bigger than under James,” Smith said at National Signing Day media. “Coach Campbell has conversations with me about how he wants to do certain things, and I’ll share my insight into certain things. Ultimately, he has to make that final decision. James would ask me certain things, but it’s different under Matt. Everyone in the building knows that I’m the associate head coach. Under James, that wasn’t clear.”

Now, one of their major concerns remains on the recruiting front for the 2027 class, as till now Penn State has not secured a single commitment. With Smith’s recruiting ties and Campbell’s success rate, let’s wait and see if they can bring in more players like Howard into the team or not.