Penn State WR Turned Coach Expresses Pride as Wife Makes ESPN Reporting Debut During Own Game

Friday Night wasn’t just another playoff game in high school football. It was a family milestone moment for the former Penn State coach, Cody Hodgens. He worked as a PSU wide receiver and began his coaching career under James Franklin. Given the history at Penn State, his wife also started her career at PSU, achieving her dream job as a reporter.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Sunday, Cody Hodgens proudly announced that his wife, Rosie Langello-Hodgens, made her ESPN debut as a sideline reporter this weekend. “ESPN Debut! Let’s go! Very proud of you!” wrote Hodgens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Interestingly, she made her debut during Benjamin Russell’s playoff game on November 22, 2025, where Hodgens serves as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Benjamin Russell won the game 40-13, marking their third playoff win.

Before joining ESPN, Mrs. Hodgens worked as Sports Director at WWSFA 12 News for almost four years, at WPRI for 1.6 years, and at Nextar Media Group for nearly two years. Having had her education at Northwestern University, Rosie stepped into the shoes of journalism like a duck to water.

Following the game, Rosie Hodgens cheered her husband, appreciating him for his hard work. “Coach Hodgens called one of his best games (imo) of his career Friday night. Headed to the semifinals for the fourth straight season!! Proud of my guy,” Rosie Langello Hodgens wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not the first time they have united on the football field. The lovable couple, throughout their love journey, made a concerted effort to stay close to each other since they first met at Penn State University in 2019. Back then, Cody was the wide receivers coach and Rosie was a sports reporter.

Later, Cody and Rosie moved out of Penn State together. Rosie went to Alabama for WSFA duties, and Cody moved to Alabama as the OC at Montgomery Catholic. Later, Hodgens embarked on his Penn State story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Cody Hodgens’ coaching career began at Penn State

Cody Hodgens was a transfer from FIU, joining Penn State for the last two seasons of his eligibility. He played at Penn State from 2016 to 2017 under the direction of James Franklin. During both stints, Hodgens earned All-Academic honors, including Conference USA Academic Honor Roll recognition from 2013 to 2016, and Academic All-Big Ten Honors from 2016 to 2017.

After graduation, Hodgens joined the coaching staff at Penn State and worked with the quarterbacks during the 2018 season and the program’s running backs in 2019. He played a key role in developing the QB Trace McSorley, who set school records in wins, completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns in 2018, and who also earned All-Big Ten Second Team Honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second year as RB coach, during the program’s run to a Cotton Bowl championship in 2019, RB Journey Brown finished second in the Big Ten with 6.9 yards per carry, and Noah Cain set the school record for touchdowns by a freshman with eight.

He also coached at Northern Arizona for a brief period and joined the Benjamin Russel program as an offensive coordinator in June 2025. Hodgens is helping Benjamin Russell advance to the semifinals next Friday to face Saraland, aiming to secure an opportunity for the State Championship for the third consecutive year.