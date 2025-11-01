Penn State’s Terry Smith Puts Blame on Jim Knowles After Costly Setback

Ohio State hosted Penn State in Week 10 and defeated them comfortably, 38-14. Under interim Terry Smith, the Lions were not expected to challenge the defending champions. However, not even having a fighting chance despite trying wasn’t acceptable to him. Penn State couldn’t find a way to stop Julian Sayin, Jeremiah Smith, and Carnell Tate. The reason? It’s Jim Knowles.

Terry Smith appeared in the post-game presser and blamed defensive mishaps, involving rookie mistakes. “I think it’s a combination of all things you know, lack of past rush, lack of DBs covering. There are times we’re in man, there are times we’re in cover three, just it was a point of emphasis. It was key to victory. You cannot let them go beyond you. Now, credit to those guys. They are the two best guys in the country,” said Smith. It does raise some glaring questions about Jim Knowles’ defensive strategy.

Jim Knowles arrived at Penn State on a whopping $3.1 million contract per year, becoming the highest-paid assistant in the country. It was merited too, since Knowles had led Ohio State’s defense and won them the natty in 2024.

However, at Penn State, Knowles’ defense hasn’t had the desired effect. For context, Penn State sits 92nd nationally in rushing defense and has allowed 316 passing yards against Ohio State. The secondary, then, was a major reason why Ohio State’s two ace wide receivers, Carnell Tate and Jeremiah Smith, ran riot over Penn State.

“Just watching these guys live, and I don’t mean it’s disrespectful to the past Ohio statesmen. These two are better than all of them, and those guys are all good. So they put it on film, and they were outstanding today. We could not cover them,” said Terry Smith.

Carnell Tate received for 124 yards, while Jeremiah Smith notched 123 yards for two touchdowns. Not to mention, both WRs averaged 20+ yards per catch. In the second quarter, that 45-yard touchdown pass to Carnell Tate was exceptional, while that 57-yard pass in the third quarter screamed world-class talent. But does that spare criticism of Jim Knowles?

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day opens up on facing Jim Knowles

At halftime, the score was 17-14 in favor of Ohio State, and the game looked competitive. But defensive lapses in the second half put all the Nittany Lions’ hopes to bed. For instance, Penn State did get a late chance in the first half after a fumble. However, the team had already allowed that 57-yard explosive play by Carnell Tate, instead of grinding out Ohio State’s plays. There wasn’t much to salvage then. Does that mean Jim Knowles’ defensive dominance at OSU had more to do with the program’s defensive legacy and an already established structure?

Ryan Day, after the game, was asked about facing Jim Knowles, his 2024 assistant. The head coach remained nonchalant and even voiced that he waited for the game. “Honestly, no. I didn’t feel any of that. Maybe I guess when the season started, and when I was looking ahead. I thought maybe that wasn’t in play, but it just didn’t. I don’t think any of our coaches or players were attracted by that. We’re here to win,” said Ryan Day. Ohio State surely has continued its dominance even without Jim Knowles.

Notably, Knowles and Ryan Day have some ugly history leading up to Knowles’s exit from OSU. The former OSU DC even alleged that he wasn’t called to the Buckeyes’ victory parade because he asked for his contract to be renewed.

After Matt Patricia took over OSU’s DC job, the Buckeyes are undefeated so far. They are ranked 1st nationally in total defense, 3rd in passing defense, and 8th in rushing defense. So, by the looks of it, Ohio State is surely thriving even without Jim Knowles.