“People Have Forgotten…”: Pat McAfee Blames Colorado for Deion Sanders’ Browns Camp Criticism

Before Colorado starts fall camp, Deion Sanders dropped into Cleveland’s facility in Berea. His youngest son, Shedeur, is entering his second year and battling Deshaun Watson for the starting job. Deion insisted he came strictly as a proud father, but his arrival immediately sparked fresh debate across the sports media landscape.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Analyst Michael Holley argued that parental visits belong in high school, claiming Deion’s chat with staff crossed boundaries. Yet Cleveland coach Todd Monken and general manager Andrew Berry openly appreciated his feedback on Shedeur. Still, critics labeled the visit an unnecessary distraction, prompting Pat McAfee to step up and defend the legend.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think if you were to ask any NFL coach if Deion Sanders, first-ballot Hall of Famer, one of the greatest athletes and football players to ever play, would be welcome at their practice, I think every coach would say, ‘Yeah, I think we’d let him,'” said McAfee on his show, Pat McAfee Show, on July 31.

McAfee pointed out that if Peyton Manning or Ray Lewis visited camp to support their sons, nobody would bat an eye. Their legendary status earns them open doors. Yet somehow, an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion like Deion faces backlash for simply showing up as a father.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago November 15, 2025, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA: November 15, 2025: Pat McAfee on ESPN College Game Day during the University of Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh PA. Brook Ward / Apparent Media Group Pittsburgh USA – ZUMAa234 20251115_zsa_a234_329 Copyright: xAMGx

“I think people have forgotten because Colorado has kind of become a– over the last year or so. I think a lot of people have forgotten who the hell Deion Sanders is,” added McAfee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pat McAfee explained that the non-stop noise surrounding the Buffaloes program has blinded critics to Deion’s fourteen years of NFL dominance and multi-sport greatness, reducing a legend to just another controversial college coach. Deion’s two-way dominance, MLB excellence, and 14 years of NFL stardom warrant respect, not criticism.

Ever since Coach Prime took over in Boulder, every team meeting, transfer decision, and sideline moment has been broadcast under a magnifying glass. That constant social media buzz created fatigue among football traditionalists. As a result, when Deion stepped onto Cleveland’s field, critics judged him through that college drama lens rather than his Hall of Fame career.

ADVERTISEMENT

McAfee emphasized that any coach across the league would happily welcome a legend of Deion’s caliber into their building. The issue isn’t what Deion brings to the sidelines, but how outside observers view his presence as an unwanted distraction for Shedeur’s quarterback fight.

That same reason was behind Deion’s absence from training camp during his son’s rookie season with the Browns.

ADVERTISEMENT

Surely he is a media sensation, but how can one forget? “He [Deion Sanders] is one of the greatest football players that has ever existed in every league that he has ever played in,” said the ESPN personality.

At his core, Deion Sanders remains one of the most gifted athletes in football history. While his polarizing stint at Colorado continues to spark debate, McAfee reminded fans that greatness deserves respect. A father watching his son grow into an NFL starter should be celebrated, not turned into a talk-show feud.