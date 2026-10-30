Pepper Spray, Parking Lot Clash & More as West Forsyth vs. Parkland JV Football Game Ends in Chaos

What was supposed to be a regular high school football game between West Forsyth and Parkland quickly turned into a chaotic scene that went far beyond the field. Tensions reportedly spilled over during and after the JV game, with confrontations involving players and spectators drawing attention.

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The situation reportedly escalated further, with pepper spray being used and a confrontation breaking out in the parking lot. It raises just one question: what really went down in the game?

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West Forsyth High School is located in Clemmons, North Carolina. Parkland High School is also in the same Winston-Salem suburb. On Thursday, Parkland traveled to West Forsyth for its final game of the season.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the game kicked off at 6:30 pm on October 29. However, it was stopped early “due to the behavior of the players on the field.” Players from both teams got into serious fights on the field. As the situation escalated, school officials decided to call off the game during the second half.

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However, it didn’t end on the field, and the confrontation continued in the parking lot, forcing deputies to step in and break it up. Many videos surfaced on social media showing deputies using pepper spray on the people involved in the brawl. The use of pepper spray underscores the seriousness of the situation; however, no one was injured. The officers did not arrest anyone on the scene.

At this point, it’s unclear what led to the initial brawl and how it escalated. The authorities are looking at all available photos and information to understand what happened. The school district has been cooperating with law enforcement during its investigation.

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“WS/FCS is investigating the fight that took place following the West Forsyth vs. Parkland junior varsity game last night. We are examining all available pictures and information and will respond with proper discipline as outlined in our Code of Character, Conduct, and Support,” Winston/Salem/Forsyth County Schools said in a statement.

The statement said protecting students and their families is the main priority. The assessment is underway to decide whether Friday night’s varsity game between West Forsyth and Parkland will go ahead.

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“The investigation is ongoing, and we are working to identify those involved,” the sheriff’s office said.

Heading into the game, West Forsyth had a 5-3-1 overall record, while Parkland was coming in with a 3-3 record. While the 2026 matchup ended in a no-decision due to the brawl and the parking lot altercation, West Forsyth has held a near-domination in the rivalry.

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The last four games have each ended in a West Forsyth victory, and none of them has been close. In 2025, West Forsyth won 37-6. A year prior, the score was 52-6, while in 2023, Parkland High was defeated 45-2.