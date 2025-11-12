Michigan Coach Doesn’t Think OSU Rivalry Is Football’s Best While Ryan Day’s Team Labeled Overrated Within Program

The defending CFP champions are on a tear this season, with playoffs almost secured. The only challenge for HC Ryan Day’s side remains the season finale, when the Buckeyes will face Michigan in arguably the biggest sports rivalry in American history. However, a certain Michigan coach does not believe in the hype of ‘The Game.’

It’s quite shocking to hear someone discredit the rivalry between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines. After all, it is one of the fiercest bouts between two of the most storied programs in college football. But Michigan assistant coach Pernell McPhee feels the pro game has one that goes above it. In fact, McPhee has The Game among his top two rivalries, putting the Ravens-Steelers clash at number 1.

More than it being a ‘shots fired’ moment, both fan bases may take it as McPhee’s ignorance. The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is far older and far more intense, dating back to the historic Toledo War of the 19th century. While the war was bloodless, it created an intense atmosphere between the two cities, and a century later, it transitioned to college football.

Comparatively, the Ravens–Steelers rivalry is relatively young, tracing its origins back to 1996. The rivalry is not built on geography or century-old history like The Game. So, even if McPhee did not mean to discredit the legacy, it may come off as disrespectful to Ryan Day, OSU fans, and even the Wolverines’ faithful.

Looking at McPhee’s career, you can understand why he’d put the Ravens-Steelers rivalry at the top. The current assistant coach at the Wolverines spent his college career in the SEC. So, he didn’t personally experience “The Game.” Moreover, he had two stints with the Ravens and played multiple times in the AFC North against the Steelers.

And whatever may be his opinion, the atmosphere around The Game will be extremely intense and hostile. Ohio State’s “Rivalry Week” and Michigan’s “Beat Ohio Week” will set the mood for fans on both sides. It’s going to be a fiery affair at Ann Arbor.

Mysterious Michigan figure discredits Ryan Day’s Ohio State

It seems the fireworks are already off for the matchup between Michigan and Ohio State. Even though there are more than two weeks left in the game, shots are being fired. No, we’re not talking about McPhee, but an unidentified persona within the Wolverines camp who called OSU overrated. Isaiah Hole from Locked On Wolverines dropped a bomb on his podcast, which made waves in both fanbases.

“They talk about Ohio State, but I will say that one name that I’d say 75 percent of you know, they told me, ‘I don’t really think they’re that great like that’. I mean, I don’t know if that counts for something, because that could also mean that Michigan’s underestimating (Ryan Day). But it’s a pretty prominent person.” Hole revealed on the podcast.

While that might have angered the OSU fanbase, it doesn’t seem to affect Ryan Day. Under him, the Buckeyes have looked absolutely unstoppable, dominating every opponent they have faced. He is also on his way to defend his CFP Championship, and become the first team to do so since Georgia in 2021. With a squad depth of players that could make any team run for its life, Ohio State looks poised for another trophy.