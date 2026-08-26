“Personal” Tiff Suspected Between Bill Belichick & Paul Finebaum After ESPN Veteran Calls For His Firing

Paul Finebaum has built a career saying what others only dare to whisper. On Tuesday’s First Take, right before North Carolina’s 2026 opener against TCU in Ireland, the ESPN veteran held nothing back. While praising Deion Sanders as a healthy “change agent” for the sport, Finebaum quickly turned his gaze toward the Tar Heels’ head coach, Bill Belichick.

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The moment the discussion turned to Belichick, Finebaum’s tone drastically shifted. His delivery felt so targeted that fans online immediately wondered if a quiet personal grudge was playing out on national television.

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“I’m not pulling for Bill Belichick. He’s a grouch. He’s a bully, and his career in college is about to go down in flames,” Paul Finebaum said on First Take. The analyst argued that the Chapel Hill program is unraveling under the legendary coach, with little hope of recovery.

Finebaum pointed directly to the off-field storm brewing at UNC. General Manager Michael Lombardi was placed on administrative leave over the summer, and defensive coordinator Steve Belichick stepped away on medical leave. Following a rough 4-8 debut season in 2025, the internal shakeup has created serious instability.

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Finebaum went as far as to call the situation in Chapel Hill “mass chaos” and firmly stated that he does not believe the Tar Heels stand a chance in their upcoming game against TCU in Ireland. He threw out a massive prediction that Belichick won’t even survive as the head coach until the end of the season. It is quite a shocking decline for a man who easily locked up the title of the greatest NFL coach of all time after winning six Super Bowl rings in New England.

Calling the program “mass chaos,” Finebaum predicted Belichick would not even finish the 2026 season. He claimed Belichick came to college football only because NFL teams stopped calling after his New England exit, adding that Tom Brady proved who really built that Patriots dynasty by winning in Tampa Bay right away.

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The analyst believes that Belichick desperately went out to find any university that would offer him a job just so he could prove to the world that his coaching genius was real.

Instead of turning Chapel Hill into a 33rd NFL franchise as promised, Finebaum argues the experiment has become an utter mockery. “Belichick’s proven to be a disaster. He’s one of the worst college football coaches in a short period of time I have ever seen,” Finebaum stated, leaving no room for a soft landing.

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This is where the line between analyst and suspected personal tiff blurs. Finebaum has long clashed with traditional, tight-lipped NFL figures who enter his college media domain. Belichick has famously treated national media with cold indifference for decades. For Finebaum, taking cheap shots at Belichick’s character feels less like football analysis and more like settling a score with an old NFL establishment that never gave media personalities the time of day.

Even the majority of folks feel Finebaum has a point about the team, but the way he went on his rant made it feel like the analyst was deliberately making things far too personal on national television.

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Fans call out Finebaum’s brutal critique

When ‘First Take’ released the post, fans jumped on him for taking it too far. ‘shawnownsyourface’ felt that even if the analyst makes a few fair points about the team’s record. But that’s not the way to go about it.

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“I’ve tried to like him, but he just makes it hard with the way he is lol,” he tweeted. Social media user Sherod Brooks took a direct shot at Finebaum’s character.

“Sounds like@finebaum was talking bout himself, The weakest bully it is, A real fake tough guy at 99lbs 5″3…u say things you would never say to these coaches or players faces.” Another fan, ‘D. Miller,’ didn’t agree with Finebaum’s blatant take. “Ion know Paul, sounds like some hate to me.”

Apparently, Finebaum views Belichick’s entire UNC tenure not as a genuine love for coaching, but as a sad, pathetic ego trip by a 73-year-old coach trying to prove a point to the NFL. Another observer, JM369, noted how intense the broadcast segment was. “This def felt personal lol Paul attacked his pro career and personal yeesh lol.”

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Finally, user Bubbleguts just sat back to enjoy the television drama, jokingly pointing out how unfiltered the analyst was by commenting, “Damn, tell us how you really feel”.

Finebaum has made a career out of torching coaches, but targeting Belichick’s character took things to a whole new level. If the Tar Heels pull off an upset against TCU in Dublin, Finebaum will have a lot of words to eat. But if UNC stumbles, this personal media war will only get louder.