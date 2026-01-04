Pete Golding Addresses Locker Room Spirit Amidst Lane Kiffin and Transfer Portal News

When Lane Kiffin’s departure sent shockwaves through college football, many expected Ole Miss to splinter. Instead, under first-year head coach Pete Golding, the Rebels stayed intact—and the result has been back-to-back playoff wins over Tulane and Georgia.

“It’s a group, to be honest with you, like even outside of football that you really enjoy being around,” Ole Miss HC Pete Golding said to media during Zoom conference. “It’s a really good group of guys. They got good personalities. They enjoy being around each other. It’s a group that, you know, we kind of joke and play around a lot, that I think kind of breaks the monotony up as well.

“So, I just think it’s a really unique group that, you know, some of our best players are our best leaders with the best attributes. You know, being work ethic and energy, and attitude, and how they affect the people around them.”

Their mindset remained so strong that despite a massive offensive staff shake-up after Lane Kiffin’s exit, senior players stayed committed to the team. Players like tight end Dae’Quan Wright, safety TJ Banks, linebacker Tyler Banks, and wide receivers Caleb Cunningham, Levi Blount, and Winston Watkins all stayed on the team. Whereas soon-to-be recruits flipped like TE JC Anderson and OL Ryan Miret. This shows how much they really want to be a part of the program.

Adversity brought them close as center Brycen Sanders doubled down on how selflessness and brotherhood work as the backbone of their locker room.

“I think the selflessness to win for others. We’re brothers here,” Sanders said. “There’s a big bond, especially with what happened with the coaches … Everyone just grew together because of that.”

The major reason behind their strong ties is Golding’s familiarity with the program, as he was the defensive coordinator of the team, and how well he is handling his new job. After taking the reins at Ole Miss, he altered one of Ole Miss’s sacred traditions. Since 1985, only head coaches have led the Walk of Champions through the Grove, but before Tulane’s game, Golding stepped aside.

Golding has made it clear that he wants the spotlight on his players, not himself—a noticeable shift from the Lane Kiffin era. That approach has resonated inside the locker room, particularly as Golding leaned on familiar faces to maintain continuity and build trust within the staff. John David Baker was elevated to offensive coordinator, while assistants John Garrison and Jake Schoonover were retained. The defensive staff also remained intact despite the upheaval, reinforcing stability at a critical moment.

Under Golding, Ole Miss’ locker room has not only responded on the field but has also tuned out external noise and ongoing distractions. Even after the win over Georgia, when Kiffin made headlines by reclaiming nearly all of his former coordinators ahead of the semifinal, excluding offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr., the Rebels stayed locked in.

Golding emphasized that the off-field drama has had no impact on preparation, underscoring a team-wide focus that has defined Ole Miss’s postseason run.

“Our players know what to do,” Pete Golding said. “It’s going to have no impact on the game. Keep blowing it up and making it a big deal; it’d be great.” Ole Miss already secured wins over Tulane and Georgia to stay alive in the national title hunt.”

All this is now leading to portal success for him.

Pete Goldings team makes a major portal addition

Pete Golding is not just focusing on the team’s playoff future but also eyeing major portal targets. They are the most productive defensive player available in the cycle. Baylor’s linebacker Keaton Thomas announced his move to Oxford after entering the portal last month. After two strong seasons, he is ready to explore new opportunities alongside Phoenix Jackson and Jeremy Evans.

Now, Baylor did try to retain Thomas, especially after hiring defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman, who identified him as the first player he contacted in Waco. But despite those efforts, Thomas decided to move on and continue his career in the SEC. This shows his trust in Golding’s coaching style.

On top of it, his elite production makes him a perfect fit for Baylor’s team. Back in 2024, he recorded 114 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback pressures, and an interception. He also posted double-digit tackles in four games and served as the centerpiece for the Bears’ defense.

That momentum continued in the 2025 season as he led the team with 105 tackles, adding seven for loss and a sack across 12 games. His resume pushed him to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, the Butkus Award Watch List, and the preseason All-America teams (Athlon, Phil Steele).

For Ole Miss, he fits perfectly in Pete Golding’s defensive philosophy, which values toughness and discipline. Now, with a prized weapon and a championship win on the line, let’s see how things unfold in Oxford.