Pete Golding Prepares Seven-Figure Offer to Flip ACC Linebacker as Rumors Swirl

Pete Golding isn’t just filling roster gaps; he’s actively raiding a conference rival’s committed talent to do it. With obvious needs on the roster, the Rebels have set their sights on elite talent, even if it requires flipping a commitment from Clemson.

“UPDATE: Clemson portal linebacker commit Luke Ferrelli is rumored to be potentially flipping to Ole Miss or Southern Cal, despite already being enrolled in classes at Clemson for the past week or longer,” shared Recruits CFB on Friday.

With the January 16 transfer portal deadline looming, Ferrelli’s decision is imminent. And if the flip happens, Pete Golding would land a key piece.

Ferrelli was the 2025 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year and also earned All-ACC honorable mention. Now, losing this kind of talent is definitely a sting for the Tigers. They’re clearly not pleased, as they had expected to have the former Cal redshirt freshman linebacker locked up.

That comes with a proven track record. After redshirting in 2024, Ferrelli hit the field like a bolt in 2025. The San Diego native played all 13 games, racking up 91 tackles and five tackles for loss. But before Cal, Ferrelli flew under the radar.

As a three-star prospect, On3 ranked him No. 1,413 overall in the 2024 class. On top of that, he was the No. 134 linebacker out of California, hailing from Carlsbad.

Rumors are swirling that Ole Miss and USC are trying to flip him. But Pete Golding has an edge in the NIL era. The Rebels are reportedly ready to make a big-time, seven-figure offer to add immediate help.

While NIL gives players freedom to go anywhere, the Clemson LB flip isn’t out of the question, especially with Hollywood Smothers’ recent precedent. The running back flipped his commitment from Alabama to Texas in the transfer portal on January 11, after initially committing to Alabama on January 5 following his transfer from NC State.

Here, for Pete Golding, offering that much shows urgency, as the Rebels need a potential replacement after losing two linebackers, Taj Chambers and Andrew Jones, to the 2026 NFL Draft. But it’s not just at linebacker.

Ole Miss’s new head coach is building recruiting momentum through additions to the transfer portal.

Pete Golding’s historic feat in recruiting

In his first offseason as the Rebels’ head coach, Pete Golding is already making waves. After leading Ole Miss to CFP wins over Tulane and Georgia, Golding’s Rebels fell to Miami. But just days later, he has steered the program with confidence and precision as the Rebels are thriving in the transfer portal.

Ole Miss currently boasts the No. 2-rated class in the country, with 19 additions so far. Even after losing impact players like Da’Shawn Womack, Princewill Umanmielen, and TJ Dottery, Golding and his staff have moved quickly to counter. Immediate contributors are flooding Oxford, keeping the Rebels competitive and active in the national spotlight.

One of the crown jewels is Alabama defensive lineman Jordan Renaud. The 265-pounder committed to Ole Miss just hours after Umanmielen hit the portal. Renaud was a Top-15 DL in the 2023 recruiting cycle and played a critical role for the Crimson Tide in 2025, recording 18 tackles and 1.5 TFL over 15 games.

Golding’s swift move to land a player of Renaud’s caliber signals that Ole Miss is aiming big for the upcoming season.