Pete Golding Sends Loud & Clear Georgia Message as Trinidad Chambliss Makes True Intentions Public

Ole Miss rolls into the college football playoff quarterfinals after a dominant 41-10 win against Tulane. With that win, sixth-seeded Ole Miss is ready to face No. 9 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. But it looks like Ole Miss’s new head coach, Pete Golding, is not very excited to face the Bulldogs for the second time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Really nothing right now,” Golding brushed off the idea of extra motivation when asked what excites him about facing Georgia again.

Well, after passing the first test of the season after Lane Kiffin’s exit, Golding isn’t letting noise pressure his locker room. Ole Miss already sustained a 43-35 loss against Georgia. And the Bulldogs already hold a 35-13-1 all-time win record against Ole Miss. On top of it being only the fifth Sugar Bowl ever featuring two 12-win teams, the stakes are higher than ever.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, the team is focusing on the success after making their 11th Sugar Bowl appearance and first since 2021. After building on their first-ever 11-win regular season.

Even Ole Miss quarterback backs Golding’s stance after the game, ignoring outside noise and the entire drama of Lane Kiffin’s move that created a lot of distraction.

“I think we just wanted to play football,” Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss said after the game. “We haven’t played in about three weeks, and we were hungry to play. We were watching the SEC Championship game, and we felt like we should have been in that, but it is what it is. But you know, our guys, we just want to win, and we want to play football.“