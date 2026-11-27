Things got a little too heated on the field during Friday’s annual Egg Bowl showdown, turning a routine defensive stop into an instant momentum shift. Even after the Rebels pulled away for a dominant 41-17 victory in Oxford, one split-second lapse in discipline from the first half remains a major talking point following the rivalry showdown.

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Midway through the second quarter, Ole Miss linebacker Luke Ferrelli broke through the Bulldogs’ protection and dragged Mississippi State quarterback Billy Puckett down for a sack. Instead of celebrating a drive-stalling stop, Ferrelli lingered over the play and delivered an excessive headbutt to Puckett right in front of the officials.

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Flags flew immediately, slapping Ferrelli with a 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty that wiped out the defensive stop and gifted the Bulldogs an automatic first down.

Mississippi State wasted little time capitalizing on the intentional mistake. With a fresh set of downs, the Bulldogs moved into scoring range and kicked a 42-yard field goal just before halftime to go up 10-6.

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Although Ole Miss regrouped in the second half behind quarterback Trinidad Chambliss to pull away for a 41-17 win, Ferrelli’s lapse in composure immediately drew sharp criticism from fans watching the game and across social media, putting unwanted attention on head coach Pete Golding’s team even as the Rebels closed out a fourth straight Egg Bowl victory.

On X, college football fans wasted no time calling out Ferrelli and the coaching staff. One fan jokingly referenced Clemson, where he was only enrolled for a short stint in January before switching to Ole Miss, commenting, “Typical from a former Clemson Player.”

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Others pointed out how avoidable the penalty was after Ole Miss had already made the stop, with fans calling him “undisciplined,” labeling the move “stupid as s—,” and writing, “What a horrible needless action.”

The biggest complaint, though, was aimed at head coach Pete Golding for keeping Ferrelli on the field after the flag. One angry viewer blasted the staff, posting, “And he didn’t get taken out of the game for it is on coaching!!! Absolutely dog s— coaching.”

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The backlash hits harder because of the spotlight Ferrelli has carried all year. After transferring from Cal, where he racked up 91 tackles as the 2025 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, Ferrelli became the center of a major offseason tampering dispute when Clemson coach Dabo Swinney accused Golding of poaching him with a reported $1 million-plus contract offer.

Ferrelli entered Friday’s game with 62 tackles as one of Ole Miss’s main defensive leaders, making a post-whistle foul like that stand out even more.

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While the Rebels ultimately kept the Golden Egg in Oxford, a mistake like that is the exact kind of self-inflicted wound that cost them a return shot at the College Football Playoff this year.