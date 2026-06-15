Pete Golding’s Ole Miss Loses 325lb Commit to Struggling Big 12 Program

After Ole Miss’ former HC Lane Kiffin bolted for the LSU Tigers, the Rebels handed the reins to Pete Golding in hopes of avoiding the usual first-year turbulence. But despite the coaching transition, Ole Miss has already suffered a recruiting setback, with a pledged in-state prospect flipping his commitment to a Big 12 program.

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Corderro McDaniel, the 325lb OL who committed to Ole Miss on April 20 this year, has switched ships and now joined the Colorado Buffaloes. He was offered by Coach Prime in May, and within a month, he flipped to Boulder. The program left a great impression on the OL during his official visit to Colorado on June 5. He was recruited by OL coach Gunnar White.

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It is a major win for the Buffs, as McDaniel had offers lined up from LSU, Arkansas, Kentucky, and North Carolina. The commitment comes at a crucial time for the Buffs, as Deion Sanders is looking to recover from a 3-9 season in 2025 while also keeping an eye on the future. McDaniel’s commitment moved Colorado’s class rankings to No. 33 nationally and made it the fourth-best class in the Big 12.

“I just want to thank god and my family for this opportunity,” McDaniel posted, announcing his commitment to the Buffaloes. The Brookhaven, Mississippi, native became the fifth verbal pledge in the offensive trenches for Coach Sanders’ program.

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What makes McDaniel appealing to a lot of programs is that he looks ready for college. And that’s not just about how he plays football. Additionally, the multi-sport athlete has a shot put background and has won the Mississippi 5A State Championship twice.

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On Ole Miss’s side of things, losing an in-state prospect would hurt. Especially how Pete Golding had him for his 2027 class right at the start of recruiting activities in April.

“It just felt right. It was my favorite team when I was a little boy, and being up there lately, the atmosphere… it felt right, and it felt like home,” McDaniel had said while committing to the Rebels.

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While McDaniel might have slipped away, Pete Golding is still actively recruiting.

How is the Ole Miss Rebels’ recruitment trail going under Pete Golding?

Pete Golding is not letting a few hiccups deter him from his recruitment trail. Although McDaniel left, Golding landed another OL for the class of 2027. Four-star offensive line prospect Anthony Keefer pledged his commitment to the Rebels on 10th June. The Memphis native is ranked as the 28th-best IOL in the class of 2027.

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Another elite recruit, four-star defensive lineman Marvin Nguetsop, committed to the Rebels. The St. Thomas Moore High Schooler started as a basketball player who eventually fell in love with football. His commitment added depth to the Rebels’ defensive roster.

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“Ole Miss has been recruiting me really hard since like the first week I’ve been in the USA!” Nguetsop said to Rivals. “They are a top SEC program, top program in the nation, and I just wanna be a part of that.”

Four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley is also one of the commits for the Rebels. He chose Ole Miss over Ohio State, Arkansas, LSU, and Tennessee, among others.