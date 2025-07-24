Clemson’s Potential R1 Pick Talks Up NFL Draft Stock at ACC Media Days

Learn under the best CFB coaches, develop your skills, and then one day you’ll find people buzzing about your NFL draft stock. Truly, that’s the dream. he Clemson defensive lineman has been soaking in the Tigers’ coaching wisdom under Dabo Swinney. He is refining his craft with a laser-sharp focus on consistency and constant improvement. His defensive line coach, Nick Eason, talks about him as a player who’s weaponizing discipline and taking care of his body.

Peter Woods has lost a legit 7lbs, and is now playing this season at around 308 lbs. He also honed his technique and ground daily to unlock his full potential. This leaner, more agile version of Woods is ready to bring a new level of energy and endurance to Clemson’s defensive line. At the recent ACC Kickoff Media Days, Woods faced the cameras and microphones head-on, tackling the buzz swirling around his NFL draft stock with that same grounded confidence. Other than him, Clemson also has TJ Parker, Cade Klubnik, and Antonio Williams as potential first-round picks.

This offseason, he’s been all about dialing in. Dropping some weight, working hard with the Clemson nutrition staff, and focusing on consistency. And with all this, the Tigers’ DL coach, Nick Eason, says, could make 2025 his breakout year. “I love it, I appreciate it,” Woods said at the ACC kickoff media day. “But at the end of the day, all it is is a prediction until we do the work. You know what I’m saying?” He is quite subtle about it, and that’s good. Woods grew up deep in the heart of Alabama. So like many young boys in the state, he bounced between the Crimson Tide’s roll tide roar and the Auburn Tigers’ war eagle cries. However, Woods didn’t take the usual recruiting path.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

When it came time to make a college choice, the pull to stay close to his roots was strong. But so was the respect and admiration he developed for Clemson and head coach Dabo Swinney. “I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play for Coach Swinney,” Woods said. Obviously, I’m from Alabama and have pulled for Alabama and Auburn, but I couldn’t pass this opportunity up.” It wasn’t a snap decision. It was a thoughtfully wrestled-with moment. He had to be sure he was doing it for the right reasons. And not just following the crowd or succumbing to hometown. He wanted to be at a place where he could grow not just as a player but as a man. That’s where Clemson’s culture stood out.

He says, “I did not know I was coming to Clemson until the day I committed. It’s an overwhelming feeling when you’re in the building and around the people.” Swinney and his staff convinced Woods that their program cared deeply about the player’s whole development—the person behind the helmet, not just the stats on the field. Choosing Clemson over Alabama and Auburn wasn’t easy, but Woods saw an opportunity, as he puts it. And for this season, Woods is focused squarely on dominating inside. And all the signs point to a breakout year ahead. His weight transformation has been real, with Woods polishing his technique and adding stamina. Just so he can make an impact across every snap he plays. Thus, with all this combined, Woods is ready to enter the pros after he delivers a breakout season with the Tigers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Peter Woods’ path to the NFL

ESPN’s early 2026 mock draft slots Peter Woods comfortably within the first round. With the Carolina Panthers eyeing him at No. 6 overall, a clear vote of confidence for the Clemson star. Woods brings a unique blend of power, agility, and football IQ that sets him apart from others in his class. At 6-foot-3 and around 315 pounds (now 308lbs), he packs the strength to dominate blocks and the fluidity to slither through gaps.

Woods is no one-trick pony either, having demonstrated the versatility to line up both as an interior tackle and sporadically rushing off the edge. His sophomore campaign, albeit with just three sacks, showcased his disruptive presence through 17 pressures and a consistent ability to stop the run. With a move back to his natural interior spot under new defensive coordinator Tom Allen.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the final draft order and team needs can see shifts over the next year. We have early evaluations that firmly place Woods among the NFL’s top defensive tackle prospects. And rivals him to the likes of Jets star Quinnen Williams for his suddenness and power. Pro analysts believe that with a strong 2025 showing, Woods’ draft stock could soar even higher. And it can land him in the top five overall picks.