Kyle Whittingham’s Assistant Attempts to Poach Elite Big 12 Recruit in Major Michigan Move

There may not be as many programs that want to make a stronger comeback in 2026 as Michigan. The late-season loss to Ohio State, Sherrone Moore’s controversial exit, and not qualifying for the playoffs have now put pressure on Kyle Whittingham. But Whittingham understands that to make Michigan into a winner, he needs future stability. Hence, he needs to shift his focus to recruiting future talent.

The latest news regarding talent acquisition comes in the form of class of 2027 talent, Peyton Higginson. Higginson has been on Michigan’s radar for some time now. And it seems like the program has taken a step closer towards recruiting the three-star athlete, with defensive coordinator Jay Hill visiting him in January on behalf of Michigan and confirming an official visit.

On3‘s Ethan McDowell reported the news in a post on X, revealing that Higginson will visit Michigan on April 18th this year for the spring game. The athlete will get to see the Michigan locker room and experience the culture before finalizing his commitment. What makes Higginson so sought after is his size and versatility.

He is considered an ATH, meaning he does not have a set position but has the ability to adjust. That kind of talent just can’t go overlooked by Kyle Whittingham and co. However, Whittingham needs to be wary of the competition he will face, namely, Kalani Sitake’s BYU. According to On3, BYU currently leads the race, followed by Utah, Utah State, and Michigan. But there’s a catch.

BYU’s lead in the recruitment is largely credited to Jay Hill, who built a strong relationship with Higginson during his time as defensive coordinator and associate head coach with the Cougars. However, Hill later moved to the Big Ten to join Whittingham’s rebuilding program. That change could pull Higginson away from BYU and toward Ann Arbor. His recent praise of both Michigan and Hill only strengthens the belief that he may be headed to the Wolverines next season.

“That’s [Michigan] for sure at the top of my choices,” Higginson told On3. “I’ve got super good connections up there right now. Jay Hill has been arguably the best person in recruiting with me ever since he offered me at BYU.”

With over 1,000 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns from the wide receiver position, and over 100 tackles and four interceptions from the safety position on defense, Higginson’s versatility makes him a player that every head coach would want in their program. His ability to play both offense and defense would give Whittingham an extended tactical playbook.

The Higginson recruitment appears close to done, unless something unexpected changes Whittingham’s plans. With that nearly settled, he can now turn his focus to adding another Class of 2027 prospect, this time a defensive lineman.

Another class of 2027 prospect on Kyle Whittingham’s vision

Ever since he arrived at Ann Arbor, Kyle Whittingham has been very active. Tasked with rebuilding the program, Whittingham has brought in new players and coaching staff, trying to assert his Utah Utes culture into the program. But he knows this is not enough to get Michigan faithful excited. So, what better way than recruiting future talent?

Entering the conversation is five-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou. Good news for Michigan is Fakatou has already visited the campus several times and has Michigan among his top choices.

“I’ve been to Michigan twice so far and loved it there,” Fakatou said. “I have a great relationship with the new staff coming in, and coach Whittingham is a great head coach and the kind of coach I can see myself playing for. It’s a huge stage at Michigan, they’re known for tough defenses, and I think I would fit in well there.”

That sounds positive. But the recruitment is far from over. The second-highest rated defensive lineman in the 2027 class will also visit Texas and Georgia, two programs no school wants to see involved in a battle for a player commitment.