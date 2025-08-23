Peyton Manning Delivers Big Surprise to Josh Heupel’s Tennessee in Personal Locker Room Message

The Tennessee Volunteers will kick off their 2025 season vs Syracuse. So, as training camp winds down, Coach Josh Heupel’s message was clear: tune out the noise. But the Vols got a surprise twist. Legendary QB Peyton Manning gave a message to deliver a boost to morale. Why Peyton? Because when it comes to focus, confidence, and game-day energy, no one sets the tone like the Tennessee icon. Now, with pregame music blasting and minds locked in, he’s making sure his alma mater hits the field ready to shine. But how did he make it happen?

Well, on Thursday at Tennessee, Coach Josh Heupel was leading the Vols through a team meeting, part of their mock game week, when the unexpected happened. The big screen lit up with a surprise video message from Peyton. “To the 2025 Tennessee Volunteers, the work you’ve put in all year has prepared you for the season ahead,” said Manning. “Now is the time that that hard work pays off. Challenge yourself and demand nothing but the best from each other. Hope these help you tune out the noise and focus on the team. Go Vols!” Following that, the room buzzed with energy. And players leaned in, nodding along, taking in every word.

Tennessee Football revealed the surprise on August 22 with the tweet: “Thanks, Peyton. Locked in with @beatsbydre.” And now we know exactly what the gift was. Hall of Famer Peyton Manning gave the 2025 Vols custom Beats headphones. Orange and white, they feature a checkered pattern inspired by Neyland Stadium’s end zones. On top of that, each ear cup sports a Power T, making them pure Tennessee through and through. So, game-day focus just got an upgrade. But does a gesture like this from Peyton matter?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Here’s the thing: Peyton Manning dazzled at Tennessee from 1994–1997, earning SEC Player of the Year, All-American honors, and a slew of awards in his final season. Then, drafted No. 1 by the Colts in 1998, he became an NFL legend with two Super Bowls, five MVPs, and 14 Pro Bowls. Now, plenty of Vols dream of following in his footsteps. First though, their focus is the 2025 season and a return to the CFP. And if they make it, they’ll have new custom headphones to show off on the national stage. But the Vols aren’t the only ones getting in on Beats.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s because Beats just wrapped its 3rd annual ‘Beats Elite’ NIL activation. The brand continues to make big moves in the space. Yes, 9 star athletes signed deals and gifted custom headphones to their teammates. And the class is stacked: OSU safety Caleb Downs, Bama WR Ryan Williams, Michigan QB Bryce Underwood, Oregon QB Dante Moore, Florida QB DJ Lagway, Georgia RB Nate Frazier, and many more. So, big names and bigger energy. But while Peyton energized the locker room with his personal message, is the Vols’ starting QB ready to deliver the same hype on the field?

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The vibe in Tennessee’s locker room

The Vols have found their QB1. Joey Aguilar emerged from a hard-fought camp battle, beating out Jake Merklinger for the starting job. It was a strong competition, but Aguilar steadily pulled away. And his edge? Poise and comfort in running the scheme. Now, with the job his, he’s set to lead the offense into the new season with confidence. Here, HC Josh Heupel praised the Vols’ QBs for the way they battled through camp.

“First of all, that entire room competed at a really high level,” stated Heupel. “They competed the right way, too. They pushed each other in a positive way in the meeting room, out on the practice field. I think our team has great confidence in all of those guys.” It was a display of leadership, teamwork, and trust that carried through the locker room. Then Heupel explained why Joey Aguilar earned the starting job.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Joey, through the course of training camp each and every day, continued to grow and take steps… Played well in the scrimmages, had good command, and that ultimately led to the decision that we made,” mentioned the Vols HC. So, steady progress, sharp execution, and confidence in big moments: Aguilar checked every box.