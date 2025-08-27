Peyton Manning Honors Retiring Tennessee Legend Who Helped His Family After Pledging $4M to Alma Mater

Even after graduation, college football lifers rarely sever the cord that tethers them to campus. Think of how Pat McAfee funnels energy (and yes, checks) back to West Virginia through scholarship drives and NIL collectives, or how Clemson’s C.J. Spiller turned pro glory into a spot on Dabo Swinney’s staff. That same spirit pulled Peyton Manning to Knoxville this week.

Manning didn’t come back for a victory lap or a bronze unveiling of himself. He came to Gate 21B, where a fresh plaque now reads “Danny Burnley Family Entrance.” Surrounded by former Vols, Manning hugged the recently retired assistant ticket manager whose job description never made headlines but whose reach spanned forty-plus seasons in orange and white.

When the band turned down its horns, the Hall of Famer thanked Burnley for making sure every parent had a seat and every player had one less thing to worry about on Saturdays. “As a little kid from Middle Tennessee, growing up loving the Vols – it’s an extraordinary honor just to think that my name will somehow be attached to the General’s Stadium,” Burnley said of the honor. “Working gamedays at Neyland has given me a sense of purpose that I always tried to never take for granted.”

The moment’s tone was reported perfectly by ESPN’s Chris Low, who posted: “The recently retired Danny Burnley touched countless lives in his role as @Vol_Sports assistant ticket manager. He took care of the players’ families for decades. Awesome moment to see Peyton Manning and a crowd of VFLs on hand to dedicate a gate at Neyland Stadium to Danny.”

Burnley’s journey onto Rocky Top started way back in 1974 as a student. Slowly, he rose through the ranks, and by 1980, he was the main guy for the Vols’ coach, Johnny Majors. After his time with the football team, Burnely didn’t leave Rocky Top. Instead, he started serving the program through its ticket office. It was there that he developed a relationship with Peyton Manning when the latter came to Tennessee.

“Danny was the guardian of the players’ gate and provided us with peace of mind by overseeing the ticket process. Over the years, when Danny welcomed our friends and family, he helped us share our dreams, aspirations, victories, and defeats with those we loved,” Peyton said of Burnley.

That’s why the gate matters. Neyland already has portals named for General Neyland and Gus Manning; those evoke power brokers and program architects. A gate for an assistant ticket manager breaks that mold and reminds future Vols that service can be legendary, too.

A tradition of giving, cast in orange

Peyton Manning’s latest gesture puts a university seal on what Knoxville already knew: Rocky Top is where he invests. On Aug. 26, UT announced that Manning has endowed more than $4 million to the College of Communication and Information, creating permanent funds named for two professors who steered him off the field, associate professor John Haas and former dean Faye Julian. The endowments will underwrite student-success programs, faculty research, and other initiatives that keep UT’s journalism and media school climbing the SEC’s academic standings as aggressively as Josh Heupel’s offense attacks a third-and-short.

The timing links seamlessly with Manning’s stadium-side salute to longtime ticket manager Danny Burnley. One day after dedicating Neyland’s new “Danny Burnley Family Entrance,” Manning shifted the spotlight back to campus classrooms, proving that gratitude is a through-line in his post-NFL playbook. Both moves trace the same theme: honor the people who make Tennessee feel like home, whether they’re guiding freshmen through Comm Law or sneaking a worried mom into Section EE five minutes before kickoff.

Manning’s checkbook often follows his heart; the $4 million isn’t his first nod to academics. He launched the Peyton Manning Scholarship in 1998, enriching 65 students and counting. By labeling the funds with Haas’ and Julian’s names, he’s archiving their influence in granite just as surely as the “Manning Pass” sign immortalizes his play-action wizardry. It’s a reminder that in Knoxville, the legend’s spiral stretches from the end-zone uprights to the classroom lectern, tightening the bond between helmet and mortarboard every time he gives another reason to sing “Rocky Top.”