PFF Ranks 4 SEC Programs in Top 10 Defenses Ahead of 2025 College Football Season Ft. Texas A&M

Could Texas A&M be the sleeper team in 2025? It’s not every day the Aggies get the nod as one of the top teams in the preseason rankings. But according to Pro Football Focus, that’s exactly where they find themselves heading into the 2025 season — one of the top 10 defenses in the nation. The catch is that it might be more about potential than production. Still with the countdown to kickoff ticking just a little over 40 days, Mike Elko‘s boys just might be the SEC’s biggest curveball.

PFF sees what Mike Elko is cooking. Per their updated list of the Top 10 defenses in 2025, Texas A&M snagged the No. 9 spot. Analyst Max Chadwick says, “The Aggies have PFF’s sixth-ranked linebacker unit, led by the No. 2 linebacker in college football, Taurean York. The defensive line is a top-15 group with potential breakout stats in edge defender Cashius Howell and defensive tackle Tyler Onyedim.” He also added that the secondary, while still a work in progress, has experience and upside. Transfers like Julian Humphrey and the return of Will Lee III should help clean up last year’s blown coverage.

After a 7-1 start last season, including wins over then-Top 10 LSU and Missouri, Texas A&M nosedived down the stretch, finishing 1-4. No wonder it sent fans into a familiar territory of disappointment. And the main culprit was a defense that gave up too many explosive plays and left the offense digging out of early struggles. But this year could be different. The way SEC Network host Laura Rutledge sees it, the Aggies could get the rest of the SEC in trouble if they were to play to their full potential.

Look at Texas A&M’s reinforcements. They brought in 14 transfers and retained over 70% of the roster. With that much continuity and depth, Mike Elko’s got no excuses why they shouldn’t be a playoff team. Even the offense is pulling weight. PFF also ranked the Aggies’ offense at No. 8. After all, Marcel Reed is under center, Le’Veon Moss leads a seasoned backfield, and transfer WRs Kevin Conception and Mario Craver add to the power. But while Aggieland has reason to be hopeful, they’re not alone in the SEC arms race.

Texas A&M is in the company of three elite SEC powerhouses

Three other bluebloods also cracked PFF’s Top 10, and they’re not planning to step aside for Texas A&M.

Alabama Crimson Tide

“Even though Nick Saban is no longer in charge, the Crimson Tide still have an elite defense,” wrote Chadwick. And yes, under Kalen DeBoer, Alabama is still Saban-level scary, sitting at No. 1 on the defense list. The Tide ranks Top 10 at every position group, with Deontae Lawson, Zabien Brown, and Tim Keenan III holding down the fort. Bama was No. 10 in scoring defense last season, and No. 3 in YPP allowed vs. winning teams.

Texas Longhorns

“The Longhorns’ back-seven on defense is easily the best in college football,” per Chadwick. PFF ranks Texas’ defensive unit at No. 2 just behind Alabama. With Anthony Hill Jr., Michael Taaffe, and Malik Muhammad, the Longhorns might have the best defensive spine in the sport. Colin Simmons is the best edge rusher in the country. This defense gave up just 15.3 PPG last year.

Georgia Bulldogs

“The Bulldogs still deserve a place in the top five,” per PFF. Even after losing three first-rounders in Mykel Williams, Jalon Walker, and Malaki Starks. They’re still a legit national championship contender with Coach Kirby Smart still boasting playmakers like CJ Allen, KJ Bolden, and Christen Miller, who anchors PFF’s No. 4 LB unit.

Texas A&M might be the SEC’s biggest wildcard. If Mike Elko’s defense lives up to the hype and Marcel Reed finds rhythm, the Aggies could crash the playoff party. But in a conference loaded with elite defenses, they’ll need more than potential. They’ll need execution.