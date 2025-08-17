Phil Steele Names Hokies Player Who’ll Save Brent Pry’s Job- & It’s Not Kyron Drones

Virginia Tech fans know the stakes are higher than ever in Blacksburg this fall. After years of rebuilding and a rocky campaign last season, Brent Pry enters his fourth year with a serious spotlight on his future, and the Hokies are ready to throw everything at a turnaround. The plan is to shake up the offense, lean on new coordinator Philip Montgomery, and trust a fresh wave of transfers and young talent. But with a grueling schedule ahead and postseason hopes riding high, Pry needs difference-makers everywhere, especially if he wants to save his job and finally deliver on long-standing Hokie expectations.

Most eyes, naturally, turn to quarterback Kyron Drones. The Baylor transfer who battled injuries last season is back and fully healthy, ready to reclaim his spot as one of college football’s most exciting dual-threat QBs. Drones will have plenty of help with a new-look offensive line, a powerful back in Terion Stewart, and promising receivers like Ayden Greene.

But, intriguingly, veteran analyst Phil Steele is setting his sights elsewhere, pointing to one Hokie whose story could be game-changing. And it’s Donavon Greene. The experienced transfer from Wake Forest, long tagged as an NFL prospect, has Steele sounding the alarm.

“You look at him up front, Tomas Rimac is an NFL prospect that they have at the right tackle position … but I’m looking forward to watching Donavon Greene this year. Donavon Greene. I go back to one of my conversations with Coach Clawson. Clawson thought Green would be one of his best. He’s been banged up the last couple years. If Green lives up to that billing, look out,” Steele said.

Greene’s journey to Virginia Tech is nothing short of a roller coaster. Once a standout at Wake Forest and tagged as an All-ACC specialist, his career has been slowed by injuries, including missing all of 2021 and much of 2023. But Steele and Pry know the potential Greene brings. He is a dynamic playmaker with elite speed and a knack for stretching the field. Steele’s praise is backed by numbers. Greene has a career average of 18.6 yards per reception and was once seen as Clawson’s most explosive receiver. If fully healthy and fitting into Montgomery’s up-tempo offense, Greene could quickly emerge as Drones’ favorite target and revive defenses’ worst nightmares in the ACC.

Steele sees Greene’s impact going well beyond the stat sheet, hinting at the playoff-caliber upside the Hokies have missed. Greene’s recovery could change the trajectory of the entire season for Pry. With Aiden Greene developing beside him and tight end Benji Gosnell in the mix, the Hokies’ receiving group finally feels dangerous. Add in new defensive talent and a transfer pass rusher like Ben Bell, and solid improvement feels, for once, realistic with this roster.

Kyron Drones is ready for a new era with Greene

“Drones has been doubted, dismissed, and tested—but every time, he’s responded with something.” Adam Breneman’s introduction on his podcast sums up everything Virginia Tech fans have witnessed in Kyron Drones’ winding journey. Ranked just 150th in the nation and stuck behind a crowded QB room at Baylor, Drones kept believing in his chance to lead. “Redshirting at Baylor taught me patience, but I knew I needed a place where I could lead,” he shared, highlighting the grit it took to leave his comfort zone and link up with Brent Pry in Blacksburg, both hungry for a fresh start after tough years.

But the climb wasn’t over. Drones grabbed QB1 in 2023 and stacked up 2,084 passing yards with a ridiculous 818 rushing yards, putting Hokie fans on notice. However, adversity struck in 2024 when lingering foot injuries kept him out of spring camp and sidelined him for the second half of the season, including the critical bowl game. No one really knew how much he was battling physically (and mentally) through the criticism.

“Letting what people on the outside said get to me was last year. Like, usually, I was a guy who never really cared. So, just me having that up-and-down year, battling through injuries, and then just hearing the outside noise. I would say that was my biggest adversity,” Drones explained. These setbacks threw the Hokies’ offense into flux, slowing any momentum.

Now, heading into 2025, Drones is healthy and, crucially, not going it alone. His return perfectly coincides with the arrival of Donovan Greene, the explosive wide receiver Phil Steele tagged as Virginia Tech’s breakout difference-maker. Greene’s playmaking potential gives Drones a target he’s never had, promising the dynamic duo Brent Pry desperately needs to elevate the Hokie offense. If Drones and Greene click, they could be the spark that finally brings VT’s attack and fan hopes back to life.