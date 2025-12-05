$8.3B NFL Franchise Set for Huge Gains From Penn State Hiring Matt Campbell

Penn State has its eyes set on Matt Campbell. The 46-year-old’s 72–55 run at Iowa State has given him plenty of momentum with a blue-blood program like the Nittany Lions. But it’s not just his coaching résumé that’s turning heads. To see why he’s such a strong fit, we should examine the relationships Campbell built during his college days.

If Penn State lands with Matt Campbell, the Philadelphia Eagles, valued at $8.3 billion, are set to get some real benefits from Penn State. Here’s why: “Matt Campbell is Nick Sirianni’s college roommate,” wrote Eagles reporter Zach Berman. “This hire would further strengthen the connection between the Eagles and Penn State.”

Matt Campbell and Nick Sirianni, both Purple Raiders from the late 1990s into early 2000s, bonded over late-night film sessions and weight room battles. They were teammates and housemates from 1999 to 2002. During that stretch, they helped the program win three straight NCAA Division III national titles in 2000, 2001, and 2002. Their run together didn’t end there. They linked up again in 2005, coaching side by side as assistants for a season. Sirianni’s called Campbell a “winner,” tracking Cyclones games ’cause half his old squad’ coaches there.

This relationship can be very beneficial for the Nittany Lions. Firstly, due to the geographical proximity, the university has a large built-in Eagles fan base. On the other hand, many Penn State fans also root for the Eagles as their local NFL team. Historically, Penn State has been one of the Eagles’ top college pipelines, with 23 Nittany Lions drafted over the years. Now, suppose Matt Campbell signs with the Nittany Lions. The bond between him and Sirianni will add an extra layer of advantage for Penn State.

The close connection gives college players access to the NFL’s College Advisory Committee, which offers honest draft feedback straight from scouts. That helps players decide on their proper drafting year. The Eagles’ front office, led by GM Howie Roseman, often leans into the “homecoming” angle when trying to recruit former Penn State stars. One of the biggest examples came in 2024. The Eagles signed free agent Saquon Barkley, a Pennsylvania native who grew up rooting for the Eagles. What Matt Campbell can do is strengthen that relationship even further by leaning on the rapport he already has with the Eagles’ head coach.

Is it all good with Matt Campbell?

Nobody’s perfect, and even though Matt Campbell has some strong connections that could really help the Penn State squad, there are still a few concerns that can’t be ignored. The Iowa State grinder’s no stranger to turning scraps into gold with a 72-55 record. But whispers from alums like Landon Tengwall scream caution. Campbell’s 2026 class, his best at No. 49 nationally, packs light firepower. Top commit Jeffrey Roberts ranks 463rd on On3, a scrappy Dowling Catholic WR, while 11 of 21 signees lurk below 1,000.

This recruiting profile presents a stark contrast to Penn State’s usual haul. While Campbell has a knack for development, his classes have lacked elite firepower; his top 2026 commit, for instance, ranks outside the top 450 nationally, a far cry from the five-star talent the Nittany Lions are accustomed to landing.

Penn State has snagged just two sub-1,000 kids since 2016, feasting on elites like Micah Parsons or Nicholas Singleton. Sure, Campbell might haul 10-15 transfers. But he can never compete with what James Franklin did after he got into Virginia Tech. Hired November 2025 amid Hokies’ chaos (No. 124 class), he flipped 10-11 Penn State pledges.

Players like four-star EDGE Harley and lineman Benjaminziuka rocketed VT to No. 23. He imported GM Andy Frank for seamless hustling, proving roster flips in hotbeds like Virginia pay dividends fast. That means if Campbell agrees to jump ship, he won’t have any time to settle in. The transfer portal opens on Jan. 2, and Campbell needs to retain as many Nittany Lions as he can.