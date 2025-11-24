Bill Belichick Earns Accidental Shot at Wooing NFL Legend’s 4-Star QB Son to Join UNC

If recruiting has taught us anything, it is that the right moment and the right impression can sway even the most loyal hearts. And this weekend, as UNC heads to Carter-Finley for a road game against NC State, UNC head coach Bill Belichick might try his hardest to make an impression on one of his peers’ sons. Gunner Rivers, the four-star quarterback and son of 8-time Pro Bowler Phillip Rivers, will be in attendance for the matchup.

“4-Star QB Gunner Rivers is Taking an Unofficial Visit to NC State Next Saturday for the UNC Game,” Pack Insider wrote. Over the season, the four-star quarterback, ranked No. 6 at his position in the 2027 class, has thrown for 2,813 yards and 44 touchdowns, leading St. Michael Catholic to a spotless 13-0 record.

Although Gunner’s primary interest lies in NC State and the Wolfpacks seem firmly in the lead, the pull of a program run by one of football’s greatest minds can never be dismissed. Belichick’s presence, resources, and reputation mean that no commitment is ever entirely guaranteed. Gunner’s decision could very well hinge on which program feels like the right fit both on and off the field.

And there is no doubt Belichick will do everything in his power to make an impression. With just one commit so far in his 2027 class, three-star quarterback Skylar Robinson, the Tar Heels are in desperate need of momentum. Landing a four-star prospect ranked sixth nationally at his position would instantly reshape North Carolina’s 2027 class and change the trajectory of Belichick’s second season in Chapel Hill.

But Gunner has long been connected to his father’s alma mater. His dad, Phillip Rivers, is a celebrated Wolfpack alum. A Hall of Fame inductee whose NCAA records are still a source of pride at Raleigh. With 13,484 career passing yards during his tenure at NC State, Phillip Rivers holds the fourth rank in NCAA history to date. Naturally, the Wolfpack was eager to offer a scholarship to his son, continuing on that legacy. They were the first program to extend their interest in the four-star recruit.

Head coach Dave Doeren offered him a scholarship in May 2024, while he was still a sophomore. During that tenure, he had an equally celebrated record, culminating in 7,024 passing yards and 70 total touchdowns, which made him a highly sought-after recruit. Six months later, he received a visit from NC State’s running backs coach, Kurt Roper, in November 2024. Since then, he has been on an unofficial visit to NC State in March 2025. The visit has been on the calendar for more than a month, but North Carolina and NC State are far from alone in this race. The competition from powerhouses makes Belichick’s task even tougher if he hopes to turn this “accidental” opportunity into something more than a passing interaction.

Auburn, Alabama, is in the mix to land Gunner Rivers

Auburn remains a strong contender in Gunner Rivers’ recruitment. They extended the offer to him in January this year, with his visit soon lined up after his trip to NC State. Again, on Nov. 1, he was present at Jordan-Hare Stadium for the Auburn vs Kentucky matchup. However, Auburn faced a heartbreaking upset, 3-10. The Tigers’ interest in him hasn’t dimmed a dallop.

The Texas Longhorns are another program vying for his commitment. In June 2025, he was present in Austin, touring Steve Sarkisian’s million-dollar athletic facility, with Longhorns’ co-offensive coordinator AJ Milwee visiting St Michael’s campus.

With a stacked resume, another SEC powerhouse has expressed its interest. Since Gunner is an Alabama native, boasting the No. 1 ranking across the state, Alabama is another program on the list of those watching his development. In January 2025, Al.com reported that Kalen DeBoer had visited Fairhope, a positive indication of the Crimson Tide’s interest in him. As of now, he has yet to receive an offer.

As of now, even the NFL legend himself is not aware of his son’s decision. “I don’t know if he has any favorites at this point,” Philip Rivers told al.com. “He’s been an all-NFL guy over the years. He never really had any college favorites. It will be interesting to see what happens.”

Presently, Miami, South Carolina, Georgia, Boston College, and others are also in the mix.