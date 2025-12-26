Pinstripe Bowl: PSU Assistant Announces Matt Campbell News Alongside Major Deion Barnes Update

Penn State is set to face Clemson on December 27 in Terry Smith’s last game as the interim head coach of the Lions. Ahead of the matchup, there was little information on whether the new head coach, Matt Campbell, would be with the team for the Pinstripe Bowl. Smith cleared the air on the matter.

Smith, ahead of the Bowl game at Yankee Stadium, revealed that Matt Campbell will be at the stadium. However, he is unsure whether he will be available on the sidelines with the team.

“He wants to stay hidden away and allow us to run the game,” Smith said at the pre-game press conference.

Terry Smith also revealed that Deion Barnes will be on the sidelines helping the Nittany Lions’ defensive line, despite accepting the South Carolina job.

“Deion is coaching, yes, and he’ll be a part of this team tomorrow,” Smith said Friday. “We’re just focused on this game, and he’s going to help us win this game.”

(This is a developing story…)