“Pissed”: Lincoln Riley Lets USC Coach’s Frustration Known With Strong Locker Room Message

USC opened its 2026 season at the Memorial Coliseum with a 42-26 win over San Jose State. On paper, it looks like a comfortable victory. But inside the locker room, head coach Lincoln Riley was far from celebrating. Letting a Group of Five program drop three straight touchdowns in the second half turned what should have been a blowout into a frustrating finish.

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What started as a smooth afternoon quickly turned into a reality check, exposing clear gaps in the Trojans’ defensive depth. Riley did not hide his disappointment when he stepped up to the microphone after the game.

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“Fourth quarter, not up to our standards,” Lincoln Riley said on press right after the game. “Obviously, we played a bunch of different guys. Bunch of guys got opportunities, and we had several that did not play the way that we anticipated. And there’ll be a lot to learn and grow from it because we’re going to need the depth of this roster. We challenged that in the fourth quarter, and it obviously didn’t respond the way we wanted.”

The sudden slide felt even worse because of how well USC played early on. Quarterback Jayden Maiava controlled the offense with complete composure, completing 25 of 29 passes for 286 yards. Freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley made an immediate splash in his college debut, grabbing seven catches for 118 yards and setting up easy field position with a 41-yard punt return.

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Thanks to that offensive explosion, the Trojans cruised into halftime with a 28-0 lead and extended it to 35-3 late in the third quarter. Defensive mastermind Gary Patterson’s restructured unit easily suffocated the Spartans early on, holding them to a measly 102 yards of total offense in the first half.

However, things completely derailed in the fourth quarter when USC began rotating in their backup players. San Jose State quarterback Luke Weaver suddenly caught fire, throwing for 234 yards and slicing up the secondary for 2 passing TDs and 1 rushing TD.

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The Spartans shockingly outscored USC 26-14 in the second half, and a lopsided 23-7 in the final quarter alone.

While Riley tried to stay balanced, refusing to ignore how much they dominated the first three quarters, he revealed that defensive coordinator Gary Patterson was absolutely fuming in the locker room about conceding three touchdowns in just 15 minutes.

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“[Gary’s] pissed right now about the fourth quarter, as you can imagine,” Riley admitted. “And I love it because the guy’s standards are so high. I mean, that’s how it has to be for our defense.”

He doubled down with a stern warning: “We’re going to need those guys, and we’re going to need them to come along quickly, especially just in terms of our mentality.”

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Even though the Trojans played their second- and third-string defensive units in the final frame, Riley made it clear that the standard doesn’t drop just because you are a backup.

In fact, he believes the defense should’ve held them to single digits. Consider this defensive collapse a major wake-up call. The Trojans might have walked away 1-0, but they have a lot of wrinkles to iron out before the schedule gets tough.