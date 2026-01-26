Pitt Legend With Fingerprints All Over Hoosiers & Seahawks’ Cinderella Runs Comes to Light

This year, as the Indiana Hoosiers celebrate a stunning national championship and the Seattle Seahawks gear up for a historic run to Super Bowl LX, an unexpected connection between them has come to the surface. And no, it’s not the playbook, but all to do with the pedigree instead. It’s the influence of Pittsburgh legend Dave Wannstedt behind the scenes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Here is the thing: Dave Wannstedt didn’t just develop coaches; he built grinders for the job. Whether it was Jeff Hafley sleeping on an air mattress in a Pitt office to earn his stripes or Andrew Janocko grinding his way from walk-on to being a trusted leader, they all followed the no-shortcut philosophy of the Wannstedt era. Today, that masterclass is showing its true colors, and it’s getting noticed by insiders.

Pittsburgh’s senior AAD, Pat Bostick, on his post on X, highlighted that former Pitt coach Dave Wannstedt’s disciples, Mike Shanahan & Andrew Janocko, as the masterminds behind the Hoosiers’ and the Seahawks’ success this year, adding a feather to the legend’s hat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indiana’s national title-winning offensive coordinator, Mike Shanahan, was a standout wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Panthers from 2009 to 2012. He played the first two seasons at Pitt under Wannstedt. The foundation that the coach provided helped him in his later career as a player and as a coach. Shanahan racked up 159 receptions for 2,276 yards and 11 touchdowns throughout his collegiate career at Pitt.

ADVERTISEMENT

He capped 62 catches, 983 yards, and six touchdowns in his senior year that earned him second-team all-Big East honors. The foundation that Wannstedt and Pitt provided stands as the root for his dynamic run as Indiana’s OC, who orchestrated Indiana’s offense to the national title and developed Fernando Mendoza to the Heisman Trophy.

On the pro side, the Seattle Seahawks QB coach, Andrew Janocko, was a former QB of Pittsburgh under Dave Wannstedt. He was a walk-on in Pitt’s 2007 class and served as the program’s primary holder from 2008 to 2010. He earned the scholarship following his junior season from Wannstedt, honoring his work with the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The foundation that Wannstedt and Pitt provided helped him reach the Super Bowl with the Seahawks as the QB coach. He played a big role in developing Sam Darnold, who led the franchise to the championship stage with the fifth most passing yards (4,048 yards) and the ninth most touchdowns (25).

While two of Dave Wannstedt’s players took their teams to the championship game, another disciple, Jeff Hafley, got hired as the head coach in the NFL for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeff Hafley becomes Miami Dolphins HC

The Miami Dolphins hired Jeff Hafley as their new head coach for the upcoming season. Hafley served as a graduate assistant and DBs coach under Dave Wannstedt at Pitt from 2006 to 2010. He was a part of the Wannstedt coaching staff in four of five seasons and left the program for the pro league once the head coach moved on. After serving in an assistant role in the NFL and a brief stint as HC at the college level for Boston College, he became the head coach for the first time in the pros.

“I believe great things are ahead for the Miami Dolphins with Jeff Hafley leading the way,” Dolphins owner Stephen M. Ross said in a statement released by the team. “Jeff is an accomplished coach with a proven track record as a leader and motivator. He has tenacity and grit, while at the same time establishing trust with his players to get the most out of them.”

The Dolphins signed Hafley to a five-year contract, and he will now be working with new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan for the upcoming seasons. This is a big honor for Pitt and Dave Wannstedt, as his branches grew stronger.