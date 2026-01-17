Ty Simpson Projected to Replace $200M NFL Star as Alabama QB Follows Jalen Milroe’s Career Path

The 2026 NFL Draft QB class is thin. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza has already cemented himself as a first-round pick, with the Raiders emerging as a likely destination, while Dante Moore’s decision to return to Oregon has further thinned the field. That leaves Alabama’s Ty Simpson as the lone top-end option still available.

After just one season as Alabama’s starter, Simpson has declared for the draft, and scouts are buying in. Despite the limited résumé, he’s earning first-round grades across the league. That rise has him climbing mock drafts, with Pittsburgh emerging as a realistic landing spot.

As the Steelers plan for life after Aaron Rodgers, they increasingly view Ty Simpson as his potential successor.

Rodgers isn’t under contract with the Steelers anymore, and even if he does come back for one last season, Pittsburgh still has to sort out a long-term answer at quarterback. That uncertainty only grew after owner Art Rooney II openly questioned Rodgers’ future following Mike Tomlin’s exit.

“Look, Aaron came here to play for Mike,” Rooney said this week. “So, I think it would most likely affect his decision.”

With Rodgers’ status up in the air, the Steelers should seriously start investing in Ty Simpson. Top QB prospects like Fernando Mendoza are expected to get drafted early, which puts Simpson right in Pittsburgh’s sights. He’s often mocked in the mid-to-late first round, right around where the Steelers are likely to choose at No. 21.

Scouts are drawn to Simpson’s on-field demeanor, noting his poise, maturity, and command of the offense, all of which point to an ability to process defenses quickly.

His accuracy really stands out, too, especially on short and intermediate throws. Against Wisconsin, he went a smooth 24-of-29 for 382 yards and four touchdowns. Evaluators often point to his “feathery touch,” especially when dropping passes over zone defenders and into tight spaces. His statistics reinforce this observation.

In his final season at Alabama, Simpson threw 28 touchdowns to just five interceptions. Across his career, he posted a no-nonsense 0.956% interception rate on 523 attempts.

It’s exactly the kind of profile teams want in a reliable, game-managing QB. There’s also a perfect mentorship path here. If Rodgers does return on a one-year deal, Simpson could sit behind him and acclimate to the pro game. And there’s no better mentor than a four-time MVP.

Rodgers himself followed that same blueprint in Green Bay. He sat behind Brett Favre for three seasons before taking over and building a Hall of Fame résumé.

Drawbacks of the Alabama QB Ty Simpson

Ty Simpson’s jump to the NFL feels like déjà vu. It closely mirrors Jalen Milroe’s path at Alabama. Simpson initially planned to return to Tuscaloosa for more reps and a stronger 2027 draft case. But once NFL buzz picked up, he flipped the script.

According to reports from On3’s Charlie Potter, he signed his draft paperwork and shut the door. Simpson even turned down reported NIL offers worth $6.5 million from Power Four programs.

Milroe made the same call after 2024, choosing the league over big money. The question is whether it pays off. Milroe had 27 starts at Alabama and still entered the NFL as a developmental prospect, not a Day 1 starter. Simpson is making that leap with even fewer reps.

Simpson has just 15 college starts, well below what most teams want from a first-round QB. That lack of experience is a genuine concern. Dante Moore, with 19 to 20 starts, is still hesitating about turning pro for the same reason. Fernando Mendoza has less tape than both of them.

Limited film makes it risky to project Simpson to the next level. The tape also shows mistakes. Simpson struggles with deep-ball touch and anticipation, especially on throws 30+ yards downfield.

His stature (6-foot-2, 208 pounds) raises durability concerns, and those fears were realized last season. He dealt with multiple injuries in his only year as a full-time starter. Pressure really exposes him, and when the pocket collapses, especially up the middle, Simpson tends to panic. Against Georgia, Alabama managed just 212 passing yards in a loss where it absorbed several big sacks.

Against undefeated Indiana, he left early with a fractured rib after a hard hit on a scramble. His completion rate under pressure dropped to 47%.

More than half of his interceptions came in those moments, and after a strong start, his play declined significantly. Over his final seven games, he completed just 57% of his passes and averaged 158.3 yards.

Hence, getting Ty Simpson could be a calculated gamble. Staying positive is a significant step forward for Simpson in the next stage of his career.