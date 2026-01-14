Pittsburgh Steelers in Position to Steal Curt Cignetti and Fernando Mendoza After National Championships

With Mike Tomlin stepping down after 19 years at Pittsburgh, the NFL coaching carousel has reached its zenith. At this point, the Pittsburgh fans are tired of their ‘winning season’ card. The Steelers Nation wants to know what lies beyond the wildcard round.

According to ESPN’s Marcus Spears, who could be better for the job than the man in Indiana who is pushing his 70s? Curt Cignetti.

On January 13, after throwing a couple of names, NFL analyst Marcus Spears laid out his case for Curt Cignetti for the Steelers job on NFL Live once the natty is done with:

“Curt Cignetti out of Indiana. I think his personality would fit with Pittsburgh,” said Spears with conviction. “I’m not sure how all of that business part goes, but what I’ve watched this dude do with a university that was absolutely not even thought of or potentially ever winning a national championship in this landscape of college football.”

Essentially, Marcus Spears believes Cignetti possesses the personality and coaching skills to fit seamlessly into the “Steelers Way,” a tough, disciplined, and stable culture the franchise is known for. Spears darn acknowledges this guy is a legitimately “enticing hire” for the next chapter.

The main reason Spears is so high on Cignetti is how incredibly fast he can build a winner. Before Cignetti arrived in late 2023, Indiana was widely regarded as one of the worst teams in college football history, known more for its losses than anything else.

The former James Madison HC arrived with all-timer quotes, including “I win. Google me,” and used the transfer portal to reunite with his trusted comrades, along with his longtime offensive and defensive coordinators.

It didn’t take Indiana any time. In his first year (2024), he led them to 11 wins and made it to the playoffs before being eliminated by national runner-up Notre Dame.

He doubled down and brought Fernando Mendoza out of Cal football. In his second year (2025), they went undefeated, won their conference, and are now playing for the National Championship. Going from a total laughingstock to a national contender in just two seasons is a coaching miracle, and it’s that magic Spears thinks could work wonders in the NFL.

Like most things, it’s easier said than done. Cignetti might not even be available. He’s currently focused on the biggest game of his life: the National Championship. Additionally, he has just signed a massive contract extension with Indiana and has explicitly stated that he wants to “retire as a Hoosier.”

So while Marcus Spears has planted an exciting seed for the Steelers, it’s all talk for now. We’ll have to wait and see if Pittsburgh even makes the call, let alone if Cignetti answers.

However, there’s one way. Unconventional one. It would require Pittsburgh to gamble on the 2026 NFL Draft, and it would involve both Fernando Mendoza and Mike Tomlin.

Curt Cignetti-Mike Tomlin trade proposal

NFL analyst Amanda Vance introduced a rare and provocative trade concept that immediately garnered attention across social media: a package deal to land Curt Cignetti and Fernando Mendoza.

The concept started after Mike Tomlin stepped down from the Steelers. The core idea is a massive swap. And the Steelers would trade Tomlin to the Las Vegas Raiders for their No. 1 draft pick.

With that top pick, Pittsburgh would draft the star quarterback from Indiana, Fernando Mendoza, and hire his college coach, Curt Cignetti, to lead the new era. It’s a creative “what if” scenario that has gone viral among fans.

Mind you, Mike Tomlin got one more year of contract with the Steelers. So, the Steelers have the right to trade with the Raiders.

In return, they’d get the most valuable pick in the draft. They’d also have to pay a hefty fee, maybe around $15 million, to buy Cignetti out of his contract with Indiana University. It’s a complex and expensive plan designed primarily for speculation, but it reveals how badly some fans want a fresh start.

If Cignetti actually landed in Pittsburgh, fans could expect a return to tough football. His style is very “110 percent every day,” which really aligns with the Steelers’ traditional, blue-collar identity. He’d bring a lot of energy and a proven winning formula.

Ultimately, while it’s a fascinating idea that makes sense on paper, it’s just talk for now. Cignetti’s probably focused on the National Championship, and the Steelers are exploring all their options.

This story isn’t going away anytime soon.