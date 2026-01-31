Ty Simpson Receives Surprise $6.5B NFL Side News After Latest Injury Update

With two months left for the NFL Draft, teams are aggressively changing their quarterback boards. One unexpected name gaining serious interest is Alabama QB Ty Simpson, who announced his draft with just 15 career starts. Despite being short experience, the 23-year-old has sparked strong interest around the league.

The Miami Dolphins are monitoring him closely, while the Steelers have even floated him as a potential successor to Aaron Rodgers. That idea is picking up even more steam now. According to Steelers insider Nick Farabaugh, sources at the Senior Bowl say Pittsburgh is taking a lot of interest in Alabama QB Ty Simpson.

As the Steelers start mapping out life after Aaron Rodgers, Ty Simpson is quickly emerging as a very real option. Rodgers isn’t under contract anymore, and even if he comes back for one last ride, Pittsburgh still needs a long-term answer at quarterback. With so much up in the air, it makes sense for the Steelers to seriously invest in Simpson. He’s currently projected as a late first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The league chatter has him firmly in play for Pittsburgh at No. 21 overall.

Under new head coach Mike McCarthy, the team is also expected to lean into a West Coast offense, which fits Simpson’s skill set well. What’s impressive is how advanced Simpson already looks despite having just 15 college starts. Scouts rave about his command at the line of scrimmage. In Alabama’s 24–21 win over Georgia, he picked apart one of the nation’s most complex defenses with smart checks and audibles.

He helped the Tide rack up 397 total yards while neutralizing exotic blitzes. That performance earned him Maxwell Award Player of the Week honors. He showed the same control against Wisconsin, thriving in the short and quick game. By reading the corner leverage pre-snap, Simpson went 24-of-29 for 382 yards and four touchdowns. He constantly checked into timing routes that kept Alabama ahead of the chains.

There were certain clutch wins, too, that make him even more attractive. Like against South Carolina and Oklahoma in the playoffs. If Rodgers comes back, he’s the definite starter for a final “win-now” season. That would put Simpson in a clash with Will Howard and Mason Rudolph for the top backup role. It’s an ideal setup for a young QB to develop.

For now, the Steelers have reportedly given Rodgers a one-month deadline (late February 2026) to decide on retirement or a return before free agency opens. One way or another, Pittsburgh has to be ready. And if the Steelers don’t pull the trigger on Simpson? Someone else will.

The need for a franchise QB is everywhere

Yes, that’s right. The Miami Dolphins are very much in the mix and have quietly kept Ty Simpson on their radar.

It makes a lot of sense. Miami definitely needs a new franchise QB, and after missing the playoffs again, they are desperate. Tua Tagovailoa’s dip in performance in 2025, followed by a benching, has forced the Dolphins to revamp their QB room.

Then there’s the New York Jets, who shouldn’t be overlooked either. Multiple analysts, including ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr., have mocked Simpson to New York. The Jets own the No. 16 overall pick and are still searching for long-term stability under center.

While all these NFL teams are trying to secure a place around Simpson, the 23-year-old is struggling with his own health scares. He even sent a message to the NFL teams.

“I feel the best I’ve ever felt in a long time,” Simpson said. “That gives me confidence I’m ready to rock and roll. I know I’m ready to be a franchise quarterback. Excited for the opportunity. I know teams need quarterbacks, and I feel like I fit those needs. I’m super excited for the opportunity to show what I can do.”

Tragedy struck when Simpson went down against the Hoosiers just before the start of the third quarter. Alabama turned to backup Austin Mack, but the offense never found its footing. Mack threw for 103 yards, and the Tide suffered a 38–3 Rose Bowl loss, with Simpson sidelined for the rest of the game. Since then, the Alabama QB1 has focused on his recovery, later calling the stretch “a long three weeks.”