Plane Flies Over College Football Stadium With Banner Calling for Head Coach’s Firing, but Misspelling His Name

Florida State fans have reached the point where even the sky isn’t safe for Mike Norvell. On Saturday, as the Seminoles prepared to host Clemson at Doak Campbell Stadium, a plane circled above Doak Campbell Stadium carrying a blunt message for the head coach. There was just one problem. The people paying to demand his firing couldn’t get his name right.

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NoleGameday founder and owner Logan B. Robinson shared footage of the plane on X, pointing out the spelling mistake in the banner.

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“A plane with a banner is flying around Doak before FSU-Clemson but misspells Norvell in the message 😭😂,” he wrote, pointing to the banner that read – “FSU: Fire Novell • Peter Collins.”

It was an awkward little detail in what was supposed to be a public display of anger. Florida State supporters wanted their frustration seen from miles away. Instead, they gave social media something else to laugh about before the Halloween night matchup even kicked off.

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A plane with a banner is flying around Doak before FSU-Clemson but misspells Norvell in the message 😭😂“FSU: Fire Novell • Peter Collins” pic.twitter.com/vs5IChpAa4— Logan B. Robinson (@LogansTwitty) October 31, 2026

The banner also dragged in Peter Collins, Florida State’s Board of Trustees chairman. There’s a small problem with that. Trustees aren’t regular employees who can simply be fired. So the protest got two things wrong before kickoff – Mike Norvell’s name and who could actually be shown the door.

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The protest was reportedly organized by Florida State fans through a GoFundMe campaign that raised $3,500. That was enough to get a plane circling the stadium with the message. Apparently, proofreading wasn’t included in the budget.

Plane banners aren’t exactly new to college football. Frustrated supporters have used them to make their feelings known at programs such as Miami and Baylor. But misspelling the very coach you’re demanding to be fired adds a rather unusual twist.

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The joke, however, shouldn’t distract from the much bigger problem facing Florida State. Mike Norvell’s seat has been getting hotter for a reason. The Seminoles entered the Clemson game at 3-4 overall and 1-3 in ACC play, carrying a two-game losing streak. The double-overtime loss to Miami last week made an already ugly season worse.

Not long ago, Mike Norvell had Florida State rolling. The Seminoles went 10-3 in 2022, then won the ACC and finished the 2023 regular season unbeaten at 13-0. The CFP snub hurt, but the 63-3 Orange Bowl beating by Georgia was only the start of their troubles.

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Florida State fell to 2-10 in 2024, managed just 5-7 last year, and now sits at 3-4. That’s a steep fall. Since losing to Georgia, the Seminoles are 10-21. Mike Norvell’s overall record is 41-38, with a losing 23-29 mark in ACC play. The Seminoles have also lost 21 of their last 25 games against P4 opponents.

For a program that measures itself against those teams, that’s a hard stretch to defend.

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Fans are getting loud with their frustration with Mike Norvell

The anger has reached FSU’s top office. President Richard McCullough addressed the growing backlash earlier this week, asking fans to stick with the players. He said nobody was going to pretend everything was fine.

“We know it isn’t,” he said, while making clear that university officials were not asking fans to believe otherwise. He also promised to “make the right decisions for Florida State’s long-term future.”

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That statement came after the September firing of AD Michael Alford. Florida State is currently without a permanent AD, with a search for his replacement expected to begin soon. And then there’s the financial headache if the school decides to part ways with their head coach.

Mike Norvell signed an eight-year contract extension before the 2024 season, reportedly worth more than $84 million and running through 2031. According to On3, a dismissal would trigger a buyout worth 85% of his remaining compensation. That figure was approximately $50.7 million as of mid-October, potentially dropping to around $45.6 million after the 2026 season.

So, while the banner’s spelling mistake provided some Halloween entertainment, the underlying message was serious. Florida State fans are tired of waiting for the program to recover. Whether university officials are ready to make an expensive decision is another matter. For now, Mike Norvell still has a contract, but the patience surrounding it is running dangerously low.