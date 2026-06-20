“Played this game for 19 years”: HBCU Legend Announces Sudden Retirement After Just One UFL Season

Herbert Scott was one of the best Virginia Union players to move into the NFL, simply because of the career he had in the league. However, since him, there have been many more who have done great for the HBCU college, and a standout name among them is running back Jada Byers.

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He played for Virginia Union from 2021 to 2024 and broke some program records that will be tough to get to. It looked like he was going to be league-bound, but after entering the 2025 Draft, things changed for him. He went undrafted, but he got a chance to play in the UFL for the Memphis Showboats. However, after an underwhelming campaign, the HBCU legend has decided to retire from the game.

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“First and foremost, I just wanna thank the man above for letting me play the game I loved since I was 5 years old,” said Byers in an Instagram post announcing his retirement. “I played this game for 19 years, and it taught me so much about life and sacrifices. It also taught me that when you’re at the top, everyone’s there with you, and when you’re at the bottom, you’re there by yourself. For all the young student-athletes out there, don’t stop chasing the dream. Go get what you earn because no man deserves anything in life; they earn it. With that being said, I will officially be walking away from this game and hanging my cleats…#RETIREMENT.”

There was no official reason stated behind the early retirement. But his statement clearly indicated how he cherished every year of his football career.

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People still remember Byers’s performance at St. Joseph High School in Hammonton, New Jersey, as one of the most electrifying. He logged 6,309 total yards of offense, which included 4,950 rushing yards and 1,274 receiving yards. His height led recruiters to label him a two-star prospect. His first stop was Sacred Heart University, which was the only Division I (FCS) program to offer him a scholarship. Later, he ended up securing a position to play in Virginia, a Division II program.

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He had strong stats and ended his college career as the team’s all-time leading rusher with 5,978 rushing yards and 71 rushing touchdowns.

Despite his record-breaking numbers in Division II, scouts questioned whether he possessed the prototypical frame to be a running back in the league. He stands at 5 feet 7 inches and weighs 185 pounds. The average NFL RB stands at 5 feet 10 or 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 210 to 216 pounds. However, even that did not seem to affect Byers, as he kept pushing till he decided to close the curtains on his short but fulfilling career.

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“The only doubt I had was that a team might pass on me because of my height,” he said. “But my work ethic and what I’ve done on the field since high school and college, those are things that can’t really be compared. I knew God gave me a gift. He told me to keep going and not give up. That’s why God is first in my life. I’ve just got to keep pushing forward.”

Jada Byers had a legendary career in the HBCU college

He might be hanging up his boots, but he left a legacy behind at HBCU. Jada Byers’ rise to HBCU stardom began in 2022 when he won the first of his two CIAA Offensive Player of the Year awards. The Virginia Union standout rushed for a Division II-leading 1,920 yards and 19 touchdowns, including a memorable performance against Valdosta State, where he set a then-school record with 319 rushing yards and three scores.

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In 2023, Byers suffered a lot of injuries but kept his position as CIAA’s top playmaker intact. He cemented 1,186 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on his way to All-CIAA First Team honors. Byers eventually helped Virginia Union clear a hurdle that had eluded the program for years, leading the Panthers to a 21-10 CIAA Championship victory over Fayetteville State. He earned MVP honors with 135 rushing yards and two touchdowns.

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Even in high school, he was able to make a mark as The Press of Atlantic City named Byers its High School Football Player of the Year.

Although he wasn’t able to make a mark as a pro, Byers will always be remembered as one of the best players in Virginia Union due to his contributions to the program