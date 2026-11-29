Penn State erased a 20-point deficit to beat Maryland 27-26 on Saturday, and the postgame still turned into a fight. A cornerback walked off with blood on his mouth, and players from both sides were throwing punches at midfield. It was a rough finish for two teams already limping home, with Penn State at 7-5 under first-year coach Matt Campbell and Maryland at 4-8 under an interim coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

According to an X post by On3, the fight broke out after the Nittany Lions’ 27-26 win, when Penn State hit a game-winning field goal. Cornerback Jahmir had a bloody lip, according to the pictures posted by ESPN College Football on X. Jahmir was held back and was later hugged by Campbell on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Penn State nose tackle Dallas Vakalahi got into a scuffle with Maryland tight end Preston Howard, and both teams ran in. Another clip showed Vakalahi punching, knocking the helmet off Maryland receiver Na’eem Abdul-Rahim Gladding, and Penn State lineman Jim Fitzgerald shoving Gladding to the ground, per Yahoo Sports.

Campbell stopped senior receiver Chase Sowell from charging back in. It started as the clock hit zero, after Maryland’s last-play lateral failed, and lasted less than a minute before coaches and security separated everyone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maryland scored on its first five drives and took a 23-3 lead into halftime. Quarterback Malik Washington hit Kaleb Webb for 39 yards on the first snap and then threw him two touchdowns. Penn State had 117 yards at the half and was 0-for-5 on third down.

The third quarter flipped it. Rocco Becht found Sowell on fourth-and-goal for a touchdown, ran in a 3-yard score, and hit Ben Brahmer for 12 yards to make it 26-24. Ryan Barker’s 31-yard field goal won it with two seconds left.

ADVERTISEMENT

The injuries weren’t all from the fight. Penn State lost tight end Andrew Rappleyea to a left knee injury in the second quarter and cornerback Ibn McDaniels early.

The Nittany Lions played without running backs Carson Hansen, Cam Wallace and James Peoples, cornerback Audavion Collins and center Brock Riker. Maryland was flagged six times, three of them in the last five minutes, and the false starts helped bury it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ugliness you don’t want to see to wrap up the regular season,” FS1 play-by-play announcer Dan Hellie said, according to C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun. “This is terrible, just terrible.”

Postgame trouble is rare for Penn State, though tensions have boiled over before. Under former coach James Franklin, the Nittany Lions got into a heated verbal clash with Michigan in the stadium tunnel at halftime in 2022, and this series itself saw a pregame shoving match and handshake snub in 2014 that cost Maryland a $10,000 Big Ten fine and a one-game suspension for Stefon Diggs.

ADVERTISEMENT

For first-year Penn State coach Matt Campbell, this is his first player brawl at the school, though he previously made headlines at Iowa State in 2023 when assistants had to hold him back from a heckling fan after a loss.

Maryland finished 2-3 under Aazaar Abdul-Rahim, who took over when Michael Locksley and the school parted ways in October and is being considered for the permanent job. The Terps still haven’t beaten Penn State at home since 1961.

ADVERTISEMENT

Penn State has now won 15 straight in College Park and leads the series 45-3-1. For Campbell, the win avoided losing to Rutgers and Maryland in back-to-back weeks, but the fight took the shine off it.

What comes next for Penn State

Penn State will learn its bowl destination on Dec. 6, and the fight could cost some players a bowl game if suspensions are imposed by the Big Ten. Maryland doesn’t have a bowl to worry about, only a coaching decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know what happened at the end of the game,” Campbell said, according to Joe Smeltzer of Nittany Sports Now. “Obviously, we’re just trying to, you know, I think both coaches and both staffs were. It’s an emotional game and trying to, you know, get everybody off the field safely.”

Penn State got the win and a winning record, and now has to wait on the league office, while Maryland goes into the offseason looking for a coach.