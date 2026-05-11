Police Declines to Release Incident Report on Ahmad Hardy’s Shooting, Despite Him Being Stable Now

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy is reportedly in stable condition after a shooting incident. More information is expected regarding what transpired as investigations continue. However, the police have declined requests to release the incident report on his shooting.

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Per the Athletic‘s Dave Ubben, the police department in Laurel, Mississippi, has been contacted regarding the shooting of Ahmad Hardy. Nonetheless, they refused to release any incident reports due to the ongoing “active” investigation into the shooting. Sergeant Macon Davis from the Laurel Police Department described the shooting scene as a “melee.”

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The shooting happened at a concert in Mississippi, his home state, in the early hours of Sunday, May 10, at about 2 a.m. Police confirmed that it occurred at the Kamakazie Biker Club on Masonite Drive in Laurel. According to WDAM, the running back is currently at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, where he has successfully undergone surgery on his left leg.

“There had been a scheduled concert there of some rappers, or maybe a couple of different rappers,” Davis said. “It drew a large crowd, and then gunshots rang out at the end.”

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Regarding the possibility of him playing football again, sources report optimism that he will return to the field. However, no specific timeline can be given just yet, as the level of impact is not known. Per ESPN’s Pete Thanel, he has been alert and mobile today.

The Missouri Tigers, who have just experienced a season of Hardy’s rushing wonders, released a statement on the running back, who just finished his sophomore season rushing for 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns. While the shooting might have some impact on his 2026 season, the Tigers sent him their love and support.

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“Mizzou football student-athlete Ahmad Hardy was the victim of a shooting at a concert in Mississippi early Sunday morning and sustained a gunshot wound,” the statement read. “Ahmad underwent surgery on Sunday in Mississippi and is in stable condition.”

“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family, and fans,” the school said in a statement on social media. “We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength, and support.’

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Hardy finished his 2025 season only ten yards shy of the nation’s leading rusher, Jacksonville State’s Cam Cook, who rushed for 1,659 yards. As Hardy keeps receiving high draft projections, the Tigers will hope he recovers in time to make the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft.

Ahmad Hardy’s draft stock might take a hit

Ahmad Hardy has been projected as the number one running back in the 2027 draft class. Pro Football Focus has him as the No. 26 pick, with his paycheck expected to be around $16 million. Other mock drafts predict him to go even higher, which would see his deal massively increase. However, a deep impact from his injury might kill these NFL dreams.

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“There is no true standout running back in this class yet,” PFF says. “Hardy led the SEC in rushing yards last season, and his 25 carries of 15-plus yards led college football. While his contact balance is as good as you’ll see, he remains largely unproven as a receiver (22 yards last year), which will limit his ceiling unless addressed.”

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Hardy already had a little weakness that would have needed to be corrected in the 2026 season. But with his return date still unknown, there is a chance he would have limited game time in 2026, which would, in turn, give his draft stock a damaging hit.