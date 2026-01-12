Police Department Issues Statement on Marcus Freeman & Wrestling Coach Controversy

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is being placed inside an active law enforcement review. The Mishawaka Police Department has formally acknowledged the incident at Mishawaka High School where a routine high school wrestling tournament escalated into a police report. It now sits with the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office. What initially appeared to be a sideline disagreement has quickly turned into a story with legal, reputational, and institutional implications.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

WSBT reporter Bennett Wise first reported that the Mishawaka Police Department released an official statement confirming a battery report had been filed.

“As some of you are aware, there was an incident involving Notre Dame football Head Coach Marcus Freeman on January 3, 2026,” the statement reads. “This was during the Al Smith wrestling meet at Mishawaka High School. A battery report was filed with one of the Mishawaka Police officers working security at the event. Mr. Freeman was listed as the suspect in the report.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The department confirmed the investigation was completed and forwarded to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office for review. Because the case remains unresolved, police said no further details will be released. That silence has only intensified scrutiny.



The incident occurred during the Al Smith Invitational, a well-attended local wrestling event that included Marcus Freeman’s son, Vinny Freeman, a Cornell wrestling commit. The 175-pound standout who placed third at the 2025 IHSAA state tournament, finished that season 37-3, and entered his senior year with a 101-17 career record. He won 16 of his final 17 matches last season and committed to Cornell shortly thereafter.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the South Bend Tribune, the situation unfolded shortly after Vinny lost his match. As Freeman, his wife Joanna, and Penn High School head coach Brad Harper escorted Vinny away from the mat, New Prairie High assistant wrestling coach Chris Fleeger allegedly initiated a verbal exchange. That moment, according to those involved, set off a chain of events that would soon draw police attention.

As of January 11, the police report itself has not been made public. Mishawaka Police reiterated to WSBT that the investigation is complete and now out of their hands. No charges have been announced. In college football, uncertainty often invites speculation, and this situation is no exception. Yet law enforcement has been clear on one point. The matter is now prosecutorial, not administrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

According to the Tribune’s reporting, the verbal confrontation extended into a hallway, where Fleeger and Joanna Freeman were allegedly shouting at one another before law enforcement and school officials intervened. The Tribune further reported that Marcus Freeman walked back through a doorway and that “physical contact” allegedly occurred between him and the wrestling coach. Police have not disclosed the nature or extent of that contact.

Marcus Freeman did not immediately respond to a request for comment. That unresolved tension leads directly to the institutional response, where Notre Dame has chosen a firm and public stance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notre Dame responds as legal review continues

Notre Dame Athletics strongly denied the accusation regarding their head coach in a statement to WSBT.

“Vinny Freeman, head coach Marcus Freeman’s son, was verbally accosted during and after his wrestling match by a local wrestling coach,” the statement reads. “Marcus and Joanna Freeman intervened and removed Vinny from the situation. At no point did Coach Freeman physically engage with anyone.”

The university added that video evidence included in the police report “fully exonerates Coach Freeman” and labeled the accusations “totally unfounded.” That language was deliberate and leaves little room for ambiguity.

ADVERTISEMENT

ESPN reported Sunday that no charges are expected against Marcus Freeman, citing university sources. Still, the South Bend Tribune maintains that police did not clarify the extent of the alleged physical contact. That unresolved discrepancy keeps the story alive, particularly given the Irish head coach’s standing within the sport.

This controversy arrives just weeks after Marcus Freeman publicly committed to “run it back” with Notre Dame amid interest from multiple NFL franchises. He agreed to a restructured contract that places him among the top tier of college football salaries. According to Irish Illustrated, his four-year extension exceeds $9 million annually.

Since taking over ahead of the 2022 Fiesta Bowl, Marcus Freeman holds a 30-9 record and has led Notre Dame to a playoff appearance. In that context, even an allegation without charges carries consequence. The next decision now rests with prosecutors, and until that decision is made, the silence will remain the loudest detail in this story.