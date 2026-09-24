Police Issue Major Security Warning for High-Profile SEC Game After Donald Trump Announcement

Tennessee thought Texas was going to be the biggest problem in Knoxville this weekend. Then Donald Trump entered the picture. Suddenly, the conversation around Neyland Stadium is not just about football, and fans are being told to prepare for a game day that will look very different from usual.

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The White House confirmed to The Athletic that President Donald Trump will be in Knoxville on Saturday for No. 1 Texas vs. No. 14 Tennessee. His visit is already reshaping game day. Neyland Stadium gates will open at 9 a.m. ET, three hours before the noon kickoff, and fans are being urged to arrive significantly earlier because of heavier traffic, longer entry lines and increased security.

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The University of Tennessee Police Department said the Secret Service will conduct enhanced screening at every gate, while additional checkpoints and verification procedures are expected around the stadium. Fans must have mobile tickets ready before reaching the entrance, and re-entry will not be allowed once a ticket has been scanned.

Tennessee’s clear-bag policy will remain in effect, along with additional Secret Service restrictions. Prohibited items include aerosols, flammable liquids, selfie sticks, pepper spray, glass and certain thermal or metal containers. There will be no storage available for restricted items, meaning fans who bring them may have to return to their vehicles before entering.

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The security operation could make an already crowded Saturday even more difficult to navigate. Neyland Stadium holds more than 100,000 fans, while temporary road closures, traffic-control measures and changes to pedestrian routes could be implemented around campus. Officials are also warning fans to expect congestion both before and after the game.

ESPN’s College GameDay will add another layer to the buildup. The show is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. from the lawn of Ayres Hall before moving inside Neyland Stadium for its final hour. ESPN has declined to comment on whether Trump will appear on the broadcast.

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Beyond the presidential visit, the matchup itself is historic. Texas and Tennessee are meeting in the regular season for the first time after facing each other only three times previously, all in the Cotton Bowl.

Tennessee won the first meeting 20-14 in 1951 before Texas responded with a 16-0 victory in 1953 and a 36-13 win in 1969. That gives the Longhorns a 2-1 series lead entering Saturday, which will also mark their first trip to Knoxville.

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The Volunteers are also bringing back their “Checker Neyland” tradition, with sections of the stadium alternating between orange and white. This year comes with an unusual visual twist because both Tennessee and Texas prominently use orange and white.

Trump has attended several major college football games before. He was at the 2018 national championship between Alabama and Georgia, the 2020 title game between LSU and Clemson, and the 2026 national championship between Indiana and Miami. He also attended Georgia-Alabama in Tuscaloosa in 2024 and has made multiple appearances at Army-Navy games.

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His connection to college sports has also extended into policy. In July 2025, Trump signed an executive order addressing scholarships, non-revenue sports, revenue sharing and third-party athlete payments. He followed that in April 2026 with another order focused on eligibility, transfer rules, athlete compensation and revenue sharing while urging Congress to act on broader college sports legislation.

That debate has since moved forward in Washington. The Senate advanced the bipartisan Protect College Sports Act in September, a proposal aimed at creating federal standards around NIL, eligibility, transfers, athlete protections, scholarships and healthcare.

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Now the political and football storylines meet in Knoxville. Texas enters 3-0 and ranked No. 1 nationally, while Tennessee is also unbeaten heading into its SEC opener. Between the first regular-season meeting, Texas’ first trip to Neyland, College GameDay, Checker Neyland and presidential security, Saturday has already become much bigger than a normal conference game.

The football may still be the main event, but getting 100,000-plus fans through Knoxville and into Neyland Stadium could be the first challenge of the day.