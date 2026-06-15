Police Release Shocking Details Days After South Carolina Athlete Arrested for Carjacking

Former Buckeye Sam Williams-Dixon, who came to Columbus as part of the 2024 class, transferred to South Carolina in the January portal in the hope of more playing time. However, even before he could take a snap as a Gamecock, the running back landed himself in trouble. Williams-Fixon was arrested on June 13 and charged with three counts of larceny, one count of grand larceny, and three counts of criminal conspiracy. Now, more details have emerged about the nature of the alleged crimes.

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According to South Carolina police department records, the redshirt sophomore RB and his 19-year-old brother, Elijah Williams-Dixon, broke into three vehicles in Columbia from June 7-12 with the intent to steal. The first incident happened on June 7, the second on June 10 or 11, and the latest on June 12. And the police recovered the stolen items, valued between $2,000 and $10,000.

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According to Richland County judicial records and arrest warrant copies, the South Carolina RB targeted a 2026 Mercedes SUV and two Dodge Chargers parked near student housing on campus. Breaking in, they stole a $2,000 Gucci watch and a $6,000 Cuban link chain. But that’s not all: the stolen items included $1,400 in Rick Owens shoes, Jordan brand sneakers, $300 in cash, and more, the record revealed.

Since 650 Lincoln Street, where the incidents occurred, is heavily covered by campus security cameras, the investigators didn’t take long to tie Williams-Dixon and his brothers to the case. Following his arrest, the South Carolina RB was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center and faces seven charges. One count of grand larceny and, among six others, three counts of criminal conspiracy and three counts of carjacking. Importantly, the charges are supported by evidence, which includes a confession, building access card records, and video surveillance.

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Furthermore, the recovered stolen property from the South Carolina player’s brother’s residence strengthens this case. Williams-Dixon has been released from detention after a judge granted a $150K personal recognizance bond. Yet, his collegiate future is uncertain because past theft incidents have led programs to make tough decisions.

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South Carolina has already taken the necessary steps

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has not yet released any statement, but the Gamecocks maintain a strict ‘zero tolerance’ culture regarding theft. That’s why the program’s athletic department made a major decision following Sam Williams-Dixon’s arrest.

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“We are aware of the situation, and per athletic department policy, he is suspended indefinitely,” said a spokesperson for the athletic department in a statement.

After registering 10 carries for 62 yards across his two seasons with the Buckeyes, Williams-Dixon entered the portal and began his new chapter with South Carolina. He participated in the Gamecocks’ spring practices and winter workouts, but this incident can end his journey at South Carolina. But nothing is fixed yet.

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On August 28, 2026, the Ohio native will appear in court, and it’s just one week before the Gamecocks will start their 2026 season.