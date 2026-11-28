Texas beat Texas A&M 16-6 at Kyle Field on Friday night, but the scoreboard was not the only thing people were talking about afterward. The Texas A&M University Police Department posted a steady stream of incident updates on X during the Lone Star Showdown, and by the end of the night the number of fans involved had passed 10.

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One of the reports included a man urinating in the pond at Aggie Park, and his explanation became part of the report.

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“Public Intoxication/DOC Exposure. Aggie Park. Subject was urinating in Aggie pond. Stated he can’t be arrested because he paid tuition. Arrested,” Texas A&M Police posted on X.

Another Aggie Park arrest showed how far some fans had gone.

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“Public Intoxication. Aggie Park. Subject unable to balance. When asked, she couldn’t remember what year she was born. BAC .238. Arrested,” the department wrote. That reading is roughly three times the .08 limit for driving in Texas.

Most of the other cases ended with an ejection instead of handcuffs. Police released those fans to sober friends or family and removed them from the stadium. One report involved a fan who was kicking people in Section 409.

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“Public Intoxication. Section 409. Subject was kicking people. Released to sober friend. Ejected,” the post read. Another came from Section 410, where officers responded to an intoxicated Longhorn fan making threats. He was also released to a sober friend and ejected.

Some reports were less about bad behavior and more about fans who simply could not handle the day. Officers found one woman semi-conscious with her boyfriend near PA 100A and released her to her sober parents. Another woman was passed out on the south side of the MSC, and her boyfriend told officers she had too much to drink. She was released to EMS.

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A different man stumbled into a gurney while paramedics were treating a patient. “When asked for name & DOB, he provided address,” the department posted.

A few of the reports sounded almost like jokes. One fan was too intoxicated to pull up his tickets on his phone and kept hanging up on his sober wife, who was calling him.

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“Public Intoxication. SEAT. Subject too intoxicated to pull up tickets on his phone. Kept hanging up on sober wife who was calling him. Promised to stop drinking. Released to sober friend. Ejected,” wrote Texas A&M Police on X.

Other fans were pointed out by people in Section 416 because one man was sick in the stands, and another subject at NEAT could not stand on her own. Both were handled the same way, with a sober friend and an ejection.

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The trouble went beyond alcohol. Officers arrested an Aggie fan who slapped a Texas band member, and they also took in a person at Aggie Park who had been swearing at staff. A vaping complaint led police to a spectator in an Arch Manning jersey, and that stop ended with a THC possession arrest.

One more fan was still acting out the rivalry even after police put him in handcuffs. Officers also pointed to very high blood-alcohol readings, and some fans who had been ejected kept trying to get back in.

The mood inside Kyle Field was just as tense. Texas led the whole way, but the Longhorns could never really pull away. Arch Manning had a quiet night, going 18 of 34 for 143 yards, his lowest total of the season, with one touchdown and one interception.

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His 3-yard touchdown pass to Cam Coleman capped a 12-play, 88-yard drive and made it 10-0 early in the second quarter. Tawfiq Byard later tipped and intercepted a Manning pass in the end zone with about 11 minutes left, but the Aggies could not capitalize.

Texas A&M kept the game close for a while as Mario Craver fumbled on the Aggies’ second play of the second half, and Jelani McDonald recovered it at the Texas A&M 34-yard line. Texas settled for a 33-yard field goal from Gianni Spetic. David Olano answered with a 35-yard kick that cut the lead to 13-6, and Spetic sealed it with a 42-yard field goal with about five minutes left.

Brady Hart threw for 201 yards in his second straight start after Marcel Reed was benched, but the Aggies never found the end zone.

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After the game, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said the rivalry carries weight beyond one season.

“This game is bigger than us. This is for decades, right? This is over 100 years of this game getting played and so respecting the game, we’ve got to put forth the best effort because it means so much to so many people,” Sarkisian said.

Texas A&M coach Mike Elko took the blame for his team’s offense.

“We have to be able to score points. It’s literally that simple. You can’t score in single digits six times this year. It’s unacceptable. It’s on me,” Elko said.

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The win moved Texas to 10-2 overall and 7-2 in SEC play. Ole Miss beating Mississippi State 41-17 earlier in the day meant the Longhorns needed this win to book a spot in the SEC Championship Game, where they will face No. 1 Georgia on December 5 in Atlanta. Texas A&M finished 4-8 and 1-8 in the SEC after its fifth straight loss.