Polynesian Athlete, Who Chose Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame for Faith Earns Major Career Milestone

The scoreboard said 70-7, but Notre Dame’s November win over Syracuse came with a cruel twist. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa, one of the Irish defense’s most reliable pieces, went down with a season-ending knee injury. But that didn’t erase his production as his initial faith in Marcus Freeman’s program paid off, as national recognition landed this week.

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa’s mother, Taliuta Viliamu-Asa, posted a simple but proud message on social media which read, “We see you SON, way to work!” The post she shared highlighted Pro Football Focus’s list of the highest-graded LBs from the 2025 season. The Polynesian LB checked in at No. 2 nationally with an 89.3 grade, trailing only Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez, the Bronko Nagurski and Butkus Award winner.

Having earned Marcus Freeman’s trust during big moments, the 6-feet-3-inch, 230-pound linebacker possesses great versatility. He showed that last season, rushing the passer and recording 1.5 sacks against Boston College, but also held his own in the coverage department, snagging a very important interception against NC State.

Back in 2023, the Notre Dame LB explained where it started. Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa’s father taught football through cartoon characters. That kind of foundation, which involved learning tackling techniques like “Bumblebee” and “laser focus,” is how linebackers learn to diagnose plays. It enables them to move laterally while still bringing force.

That’s how you get a linebacker who can diagnose plays, move laterally, and still bring force. By the time recruiting heated up ahead of the 2024 season, Kyngstonn was fully prepared. He was a 4-star prospect and the No. 9 LB in the nation. Ohio State was in the mix to land him, but his ultimate decision to commit to Marcus Freeman came with faith.

Why Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame was always the choice

When Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa committed to Marcus Freeman in July 2023, some doubted it would stick. Blue-blood programs like Ohio State and USC pushed hard with official visits. But his mother shut that down quickly, saying it was always the Irish from the get-go. And her son backed it up himself. Coming off a church retreat, he admitted he expected to choose Ohio State. Instead, he prayed, unplugged, and leaned into faith.

“This past week, I really sought after God, prayed every day, and relied on the Holy Spirit for guidance,” he said back in 2023. “Everything kind of came to life for me, and I just felt like God was leading me to Notre Dame. I felt like this was the path less traveled. Notre Dame is a hard place to go, but that’s what I’m looking for.”

Bible verses from Matthew 7:13-14 and Hebrews 11:1 guided him. Notre Dame felt like the harder path, the narrower one, but it had all that mattered to him. Faith, football, and academics aligned. Two years later, the results are hard to argue with. Even after injury, K. Viliamu-Asa is being graded among the best LBs in the country. That’s earned, and it’s also a reminder that the faith that brought him to South Bend is still paying dividends. The next chapter is going to be worth the wait.