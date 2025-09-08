Poor Locker Room Leadership Suspected for Penn State as ‘Sloppy’ Drew Allar & James Franklin Receive Warning

“That is a disgrace for a Big Ten school to play three cupcakes like that.” That’s how Paul Finebaum described James Franklin’s schedule during the offseason—a cushion designed to pad the record until the stakes rise in the final weeks. Even ESPN’s Desmond Howard labeled Penn State’s schedule a two-game season, implying that only Oregon and Ohio State pose real challenges for University Park. But that ‘cupcake’ clash has drawn Joel Klatt’s ire, which he attributes to a ‘sloppy’ locker room environment.

College football fans eagerly anticipated Penn State’s high-profile matchups against Oregon and Ohio State, ready to witness battle at the highest level. Yet, even before Drew Allar threw his first snap of the season, scrutiny had already settled in over their Week 2 performance. Yes, Penn State dominated FIU 34-0, and later crushed Nevada 46-11—results expected against ‘lesser’ opponents. But such wins, while impressive, don’t fully measure up when the goal is to contend for a national title.

James Franklin openly criticized Drew Allar’s ‘sloppy’ leadership in the trenches against FIU. “Penn State up 10, nothing at halftime against FIU,” he began, his disapproval clear. As a Big Ten program that finished 13-3 last season, scoring just 10 points by halftime against a Panthers team that went 4-8 exposes a glaring problem. This forms the core of Joel Klatt’s argument regarding focus and urgency.

Klatt elaborated: “Here’s the problem: you’re experienced Penn State, with veterans on your roster. Playing inferior opponents is about focus, concentration, attention to detail, and urgency during the week.” Joel Klatt criticized Allar’s offense as sluggish and out of rhythm in the first half, noting it only gained momentum deep into the third quarter. The team also squandered opportunities against FIU, turning the ball over on downs twice.

“The tone of practice starts with leadership and locker room culture,” Klatt added. “Playing like that signals poor focus among your leaders—and that is worrisome.” Allar finished with 19 completions on 33 attempts for 200 yards and two touchdowns, a 57.6% completion rate—a noticeable drop from his near 85% accuracy performance against Nevada.

James Franklin acknowledged Allar was out of sync, noting that while Penn State’s receivers shined in Week 1, Allar struggled the following week and missed routine throws. In the first quarter, two of the four fourth-down conversion attempts to WR Trebor Pena failed—not minor details but key missed opportunities. Even in their 46-11 victory over Nevada, the offense faltered, settling for field goals where touchdowns were achievable.

Klatt warned, “They have no real tests before Oregon visits.” The highly anticipated ‘White Out’ game against the Ducks at Beaver Stadium looms large. “Do we really know Penn State yet? Not really. But we know Oregon, a team that had motivation—albeit of a different kind than expected.”

Recently, Mike Gundy grabbed headlines for criticizing Oregon’s NIL spending, claiming head coach Dan Lanning invests nearly $40 million compared to Oklahoma State’s $7 million. Oregon responded by thrashing the Cowboys 69-3—a level of dominance Klatt emphasizes. Meanwhile, Allar struggled to find the end zone. Soon, he will face motivated QB Dante Moore. “Motivation and leadership in the locker room—where is that for these Penn State teams?” Klatt concluded, mirroring Franklin’s growing frustration.

James Franklin’s Frustration Mounts Amid Growing Pressure

Fans and critics alike are intensifying the pressure on Penn State’s head coach. Despite an 11-3 record last season, the Nittany Lions faltered in critical matchups—a narrow 24-27 playoff loss to Notre Dame, a hard-fought 13-20 defeat to Ohio State, and a crushing 45-13 loss to Oregon during the iconic ‘White Out’ game. Franklin is determined to rewrite that story and lead the team to elite-level success.

However, Penn State’s performance against ‘cupcake’ opponents remains a glaring concern. “There’s still a lot of meat left on the bone. We have the potential to be a dominant unit, but so far we haven’t played like that. We need to figure things out,” Franklin acknowledged. Up next, Penn State and quarterback Drew Allar prepare to face Villanova.

Penn State enters the critical stretch of its season with high expectations but significant questions about focus and leadership. Success against elite opponents will require the team to shed past inconsistencies and fully harness its talent and potential. The upcoming games, especially against Oregon and Ohio State, will ultimately define if the Nittany Lions can rise to championship contention.