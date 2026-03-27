Pop Star Pitbull Fails to Fulfill $6M College Football Deal With FIU

In Miami, Pitbull fans are everywhere. Mr. 305 grew up in these streets and went on to become a Grammy-winning artist. To honor his legacy in the South Florida landscape, Florida International University signed a one-of-a-kind agreement with Pitbull, which was worth at least $6 million. However, two years after that deal was inked, the star seems to have gone AWOL on the school.

The FIU Panthers’ home ground is called the Pitball Stadium, which was what this deal was all about. This was the first time an artist bought the naming rights to a stadium, for which he was to pay $1.2 million to FIU athletics each year. But having his name on the stadium was just one part of the deal. Pitbull had to pitch in for a lot more promotional content, and also had to create an ‘FIU anthem.’ However, according to College Transfer Portal on X, the artist is yet to give the Panthers their song.

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“Pitbull is getting EXPOSED for not fulfilling his contract with FIU despite owning the right to the stadium,” the account wrote. “Pitbull was required to create an FIU anthem but never delivered it. FIU got swindled into this deal.”

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Pitbull has failed to uphold several key aspects of his agreement. For starters, he was required to post 12 social media posts per year through all social media accounts. He also had to appear at one athletics fundraising event per year for three hours with a goal to generate donations for FIU athletics. The rapper posted 8 posts about FIU in the first contractual year, but there was radio silence on this front from then on.

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The Miami-based singer also hasn’t appeared at any of FIU’s athletic events. Though he initially launched co-branded merch, the bigger part of the contract remains unfulfilled. It is quite surprising, because anthem-making is something he is familiar with.

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Pitbull covered the Queen classic We Will Rock You for the FIFA Club Cup in 2025. Along with Jennifer Lopez, he was also part of the 2014 official song for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. Pitbull also created the anthem for the 2016 Copa America, called Superstar. He’s also graced the NBA world, giving this arena a modified version of his global hit, Timber. Hanif Willis-Abdurraqib, writing for ESPN, said that the artist was the “new king of stadium-shaking anthem.” That was the kind of popularity the FIU Panthers were seeking through this agreement.

However, he remains a no-show in the FIU landscape. FOIA Football’s David Covucci took the pains of investigating his absence, and found that Pitbull’s team had taken off the special FIU tab on his personal website. In October 2025, Pitbull was expected to attend FIU’s Vice Night event, but he failed to show up since he was on tour. But in this time, Pitbull took to social media to share his love for the Miami Hurricanes when they reached the National Championship game. He also made the effort to add orange and green heart emojis, the signature colors of the team.

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FIU may very well have been “swindled” into this agreement, since it has no penalties on Pitbull for not meeting these demands. He also backed out of being a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing, a NASCAR team. This should also spark some fear in FIU fans because a well-intentioned plan turned out to be nothing but smoke.

Why did Pitbull sign a naming rights deal with FIU?

For Pitbull, Miami has always played a central role in becoming the famous singer he is today. He was born in the city to Cuban immigrant parents and attended Miami Coral Park Senior High School, just two miles away from FIU’s main campus. The 305 neighbourhood is why he took that name acronym, and that’s exactly why he decided to invest in FIU.

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“So when this idea came about, it came about just like a Miami-Dade County, 305 idea would come about — nobody would believe in it,” Pitbull said after signing the deal. ” All we had to do was, just like we say in Miami, take it to the house. Being underdogs is what I always felt about FIU — fighting, clawing their way to just be seen, to be recognized, whether it be from education, business, or through sports.”

To be underdogs, the Panthers have to have some talent on them that has a few people hoping for their success. But despite a figure as famous as Pitbull being part of a downtrodden program like FIU, little has come of benefit to these young student-athletes. For now, they will carry on with the staple Go FIU! as their anthem, awaiting the new one from Pitbull.